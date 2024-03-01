amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
09.Mär.2024



 Chat-Software: AmigaGPT V1.4.3 für AmigaOS 3 und 4
Cameron Armstrong hat mit AmigaGPT ein Chatprogramm geschrieben, das die Leistungsfähigkeit des Chatbots ChatGPT nutzt (amiga-news.de berichtete). Ursprünglich geschrieben für AmigaOS 3.2, unterstützt das Programm mittlerweile auch AmigaOS 3.9, Cloanto's Workbench 3.X und AmigaOS 4.1. Die Änderungen der Version 1.4.3:
  • Updated to the latest OpenAI chat models
  • Fix crash when config.json doesn't exist
  • Fix crash when selecting the root menu items
  • Adjust screen colours to enhance visibility
  • Improved error handling for connection errors
  • Use a stack cookie to set minimum stack size to 32768 bytes (AmigaOS 3.1.4 or higher required)
  • Shows a warning if the stack size is smaller than 32768 bytes (AmigaOS 3 only)
  • Send button no longer appears in corner of screen on image mode in 3.X after an error message is dismissed
Download: AmigaGPT.lha (909 KB) (dr)

[Meldung: 09. Mär. 2024, 12:13]
