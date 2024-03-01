09.Mär.2024









Amiga E Compiler: E-VO 3.7.0

E-VO Amiga E Compiler ist ein Derivat des ursprünglichen Amiga E Compilers von Wouter van Oortmerssen. Er fügt viele neue Funktionen, Fehlerkorrekturen und Optimierungen hinzu, einschließlich Objekt-UNIONs, String-Merging, nicht-wortorientierte Objekte und vieles mehr (amiga-news.de berichtete).



Soeben hat Darren 'dmcoles' Coles die Version 3.7.0 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht: Compiler sometimes produced garbage error message with an error at the very end of the file.

Reformatted the Amigaguide document to better fit in 80 columns.

added Arexx compile scripts

allow creating a new object directly into an object member, eg. self.a:=NEW self.a.method()

method table was not correctly initialised for objects declared as eg. DEF a:b OR DEF a[5]:ARRAY OF b

heap in compiler is allocated with MEMF_CLEAR in compiler to ensure all data in the exe is initialised to 0 and not contain random data from memory

calling a method on an array element of an object did did not calculate the correct address for the method.

compiler was creating 020 opcodes when accessing an array of objects

added NIL pointer checks when calling methods on array of objects

self variable was set incorrectly for methods declared with an exception handler

fix issue with wrong opcode being generated in this code DEF a DEF b:PTR TO LONG a:=[0,b[0]:=5] resulting in the value not being stored correctly

include textfield module

fix bug in reaction_lib with the freeClickTabs, freeChooserLabels and freeRadioButtons functions not looping through the list correctly.

add support for long branch 020 instruction.

fix invalid memory access when casting the result of a procedure call to an object

fix inconsistencies with SIZEOF command

fix error in branching code for the == operator

add missing listview module

add some extra functions in reaction_lib (openClass, openLibs, closeLibs, libDoGadgetMethodA)

added PSIZEOF operator

added ARRAYSIZE operator

added SelectFirst function

added debug symbols for methods

allow CONT and EXIT within SELECT statement

updated Rnd() function to be pure

flagged openw, opwns, boolgad, settopaz, sets, gets functions as not pure

added WARN TRUE/FALSE to enable/disable warnings

added Rol() and Ror() functions

the 020 variant of Mod() was not correctly used by the compiler and was also taking the parameters the wrong way around

added 020 variant of ListItem function

track line numbers for warnings

NOREGS option was not correctly parsed on methods

taking a reference to a method {obj.method} did not return the correct address

1.3 startup code now updates stack pointers to allow stack space functions to return the correct values.

skip NameFromFH call on kick 1.3 meaning the compiler now works on that OS again

NOT operator was very broken (inconsistently applied and in some cases not applied at all)

Added EVO_3_7_0 define

casting and PTR TO PTR handling is improved and should now work in all use cases. Direkter Download: evo.lha (673 KB) (dr)



