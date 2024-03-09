|10.Mär.2024
| Aminet-Uploads bis 09.03.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 09.03.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
ellipse_algorhytms.lha dev/amos 7K ellipse algorhytms
Rebuild.lha dev/gui 160K 68k Amiga Reaction GUI Builder
HollywoodSP.lha dev/hwood 899K Hollywood 10.0 spanish catalo...
7mezzoadf.zip game/board 344K 68k Popular Italian Christmas game
gimineadf.zip game/board 312K 68k classic game of mines
GIPoker.zip game/board 307K 68k Poker game
AmiWordle.lha game/think 119K 68k Wordle clone for OCS Amiga - ...
2nd-Albireo.ACEpansio... misc/emu 23K MOS ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC...
Albireo.ACEpansion.lha misc/emu 45K MOS ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 7.0M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
Dandanator.ACEpansion... misc/emu 682K MOS ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC...
MirageImager.ACEpansi... misc/emu 18K MOS ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC...
VATestprogram.zip util/misc 19M 68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram
(snx)
[Meldung: 10. Mär. 2024, 08:10] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]