|11.Mär.2024
| Editor: Lite XL 2.1.3r1 für AmigaOS 4 und MorphOS
George 'walkero' Sokianos hat die Version 2.1.3r1 des Editors Lite XL für AmigaOS 4 (OS4Depot-Link) und MorphOS veröffentlicht (amiga-news.de berichtete). Der Entwickler hat eine neue Funktion in LiteXL eingeführt, die es ermöglicht, zwischen ISO- und Unicode-Dateien zu wechseln, wobei der Text erhalten bleibt. Außerdem können Benutzer beliebige Texte in ihrer eigenen Sprache eingeben, inklusive Umlauten. Alle Änderungen im Überblick:
Hinzugefügt:
Aktualisiert:
- Added AmiUpdate support
- Added the Tetris plugin
Geändert:
- Updated the code to the upstream 2.1.3 release
- Compiled with SDL 2.30.0 that supports editing with ISO encodings, other
than English. Now the editor should be able to support any language
and in conjuction with the codesets plugin be able to make text
encodings conversions
- Now the codesets plugin supports MorphOS 3.18 and above
Korrigiert:
- Changed the way the "Open in system" option executes the WBRun command
in AmigaOS 4, with a more secure way
- Did a lot of code cleanup in sync with the upstream, and parts of code
that were left over
- Compiled with pcre2 10.42 (MorphOS version only)
Wer George 'walkero' Sokianos Arbeit an Amiga-Projekten verfolgen möchte, kann dazu seine Ko-fi-Seite besuchen. (dr)
- I did a lot of changes on path manipulation and usage, fixing scanning
the root of a partition or an assign path
- Fixed an error with the codesets plugin, where an empty file could
not be opened
- Improved the folder suggestions when opening projects or changing paths.
Now even the root folders of a partition are presented
- Fixed ghmarkdown plugin, but now requires a GitHub token to be provided
[Meldung: 11. Mär. 2024, 15:27] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]