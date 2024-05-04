amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
05.Mai.2024



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 04.05.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 04.05.2024 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
amiarcadia.lha           emu/gam 8Mb   4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
snes9x.zip               emu/gam 133Mb 4.1 Super Nintendo / Super Famicom e...
hle-pokercard.lha        gam/car 7Mb   4.0 Guess the next card to appear in...
mce.lha                  gam/uti 5Mb   4.0 Multi-game Character Editor
reportplus.lha           uti/mis 839kb 4.0 Multipurpose utility
ifarchive_dl.lha         uti/scr 4kb   4.1 Script to download (ScummVM) sup...
kt_scripts.lha           uti/scr 252kb 4.1 Helper scipts for Odyssey, Simpl...
(snx)

[Meldung: 05. Mai. 2024, 07:11] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2024 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.