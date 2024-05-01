AROS-Distribution: AROS One 2.5 (x86)

Die auf der AROS-Binärschnittstelle ABI v0 basierende Distribution "AROS One" (Screenshot) ist jetzt in der Version 2.5 für x86-Rechner verfügbar. Heruntergeladen werden kann sie als DVD-ISO-Datei (1,7 GB) oder als USB-Flash-Image (3,7 GB)unter dem Titellink, wo sich auch Videoaufnahmen finden (lassen Sie sich nicht von der noch alten Überschrift verwirren, die Download-Links auf der Seite unterhalb des Screenshots sind korrekt). Das VHD-Image kann als Festplatte in virtuellen Maschinen wie VMware, VirtualBox und QEmu verwendet werden.



Die Änderungen: Update AROS One OS System: Dopus4 now compresses archives to Zip Update Network Prefs Catalog Italian ClickToFront now initiated by the system Deleting Files and Folders via 'Del' Key Add on GRUB "EarlyStartup" Execute uCommander from EarlyStartup, just type uCommander GRUB Set to 640 x 480 Add Catalogs OWB (Spain, France, Turkey, Czech) Clean Cache OWB (Script) Removed package archive Alternative icons can be downloaded from a separate archive SMB2-Start, new script for automatic sharing SMB2 Docs on the various Scripts (TXT e PDF) Zune settings recreated

Update AROS One Apps: Screentest v1 MidiDriver v1.0 AndTools Protrekkr v2.6.7 SonosController v1.4 Raylib v5 GLFW v3.4 Arrakis v1.0 Demoscene Nano v1.2 Demoscene Void-FB14 MusicDisk AmiFox v0.6 ScummVM v1.9.1 ResidualVM v0.3.1.1 Magical Broom Extreme v1.0 Origami v1.0 Demoscene The Fulcrum v1.0 Demoscene Image2PDF v2.6 ThemeList v1.0 Split & Build v1.5 GMoreAros v1.0 LoView 2.024 WitchCleaner v3.20 L.M. Calendar&Clock v1.0

Update AROS One Games: BOH Scopa MBX XRick MadBomber

Functionalities: Introduce new C library, synchronized with 64-bit AROS (deadwood) Allow linux hosted AROS to work under WSL (Kalamatee) Better default mouse cursor image (JuanDoble07) Early Boot Menu made more functional (JuanDoble07, Kalamatee) Simplify adding tethering in Prefs/Network (#115) (deadwood) Speed up boot using ahci.device (deadwood) Delete files with DEL key in Wanderer (#116) (deadwood)

Updates: AROS build system (deadwood) Italian and Polish translations (AMIGASYSTEM, subocz) Prefs/Boot 1.4 (deadwood) Use standard C library function names in SDK (deadwood)

Functional fixes: Wanderer (bugs: #107) (deadwood) fat-handler (bugs: #107) (deadwood) intuition.library (bugs: no auto scroll up screen) (JuanDoble07) dos.library (bugs: NOMOUNT partitions are automounted, wrong path copying) (JuanDoble07, Ronnie Beck) exec.library (bugs: infinite crash loop) (deadwood) dos.library (bugs: #60) (deadwood) utility.library (bugs: #63) (deadwood) stdlib.library (bugs: wrong support for '*' in sscanf) (deadwood) camd.library, camdusbmidi.class (hitchhikr) ram-handler (bugs: #134) (deadwood) ahci.device (bugs: #135, unnecessary 60MB memory allocation) (deadwood) Wanderer (bugs: 105, offline volumes showing with "ghost" icons) (Kalamatee) rtl8139.device (bugs: no support for wrapped buffer) (stegerg)

Stability fixes: muimaster.library (deadwood) debug-handler (deadwood) crt.library (bugs: calling atexit in CTOR set crashes program) (deadwood)

(nba)



[Meldung: 01. Jun. 2024, 17:26]

