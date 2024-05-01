|01.Jun.2024
Spadoni Carlo (ANF)
| AROS-Distribution: AROS One 2.5 (x86)
Die auf der AROS-Binärschnittstelle ABI v0 basierende Distribution "AROS One" (Screenshot) ist jetzt in der Version 2.5 für x86-Rechner verfügbar. Heruntergeladen werden kann sie als DVD-ISO-Datei (1,7 GB) oder als USB-Flash-Image (3,7 GB)unter dem Titellink, wo sich auch Videoaufnahmen finden (lassen Sie sich nicht von der noch alten Überschrift verwirren, die Download-Links auf der Seite unterhalb des Screenshots sind korrekt). Das VHD-Image kann als Festplatte in virtuellen Maschinen wie VMware, VirtualBox und QEmu verwendet werden.
Die Änderungen:
(nba)
- Update AROS One OS System:
- Dopus4 now compresses archives to Zip
- Update Network Prefs Catalog Italian
- ClickToFront now initiated by the system
- Deleting Files and Folders via 'Del' Key
- Add on GRUB "EarlyStartup"
- Execute uCommander from EarlyStartup, just type uCommander
- GRUB Set to 640 x 480
- Add Catalogs OWB (Spain, France, Turkey, Czech)
- Clean Cache OWB (Script)
- Removed package archive Alternative icons can be downloaded from a separate archive
- SMB2-Start, new script for automatic sharing
- SMB2 Docs on the various Scripts (TXT e PDF)
- Zune settings recreated
- Update AROS One Apps:
- Screentest v1
- MidiDriver v1.0 AndTools
- Protrekkr v2.6.7
- SonosController v1.4
- Raylib v5
- GLFW v3.4
- Arrakis v1.0 Demoscene
- Nano v1.2 Demoscene
- Void-FB14 MusicDisk
- AmiFox v0.6
- ScummVM v1.9.1
- ResidualVM v0.3.1.1
- Magical Broom Extreme v1.0
- Origami v1.0 Demoscene
- The Fulcrum v1.0 Demoscene
- Image2PDF v2.6
- ThemeList v1.0
- Split & Build v1.5
- GMoreAros v1.0
- LoView 2.024
- WitchCleaner v3.20
- L.M. Calendar&Clock v1.0
- Update AROS One Games:
- BOH
- Scopa
- MBX
- XRick
- MadBomber
- Functionalities:
- Introduce new C library, synchronized with 64-bit AROS (deadwood)
- Allow linux hosted AROS to work under WSL (Kalamatee)
- Better default mouse cursor image (JuanDoble07)
- Early Boot Menu made more functional (JuanDoble07, Kalamatee)
- Simplify adding tethering in Prefs/Network (#115) (deadwood)
- Speed up boot using ahci.device (deadwood)
- Delete files with DEL key in Wanderer (#116) (deadwood)
- Updates:
- AROS build system (deadwood)
- Italian and Polish translations (AMIGASYSTEM, subocz)
- Prefs/Boot 1.4 (deadwood)
- Use standard C library function names in SDK (deadwood)
- Functional fixes:
- Wanderer (bugs: #107) (deadwood)
- fat-handler (bugs: #107) (deadwood)
- intuition.library (bugs: no auto scroll up screen) (JuanDoble07)
- dos.library (bugs: NOMOUNT partitions are automounted, wrong path copying) (JuanDoble07, Ronnie Beck)
- exec.library (bugs: infinite crash loop) (deadwood)
- dos.library (bugs: #60) (deadwood)
- utility.library (bugs: #63) (deadwood)
- stdlib.library (bugs: wrong support for '*' in sscanf) (deadwood)
- camd.library, camdusbmidi.class (hitchhikr)
- ram-handler (bugs: #134) (deadwood)
- ahci.device (bugs: #135, unnecessary 60MB memory allocation) (deadwood)
- Wanderer (bugs: 105, offline volumes showing with "ghost" icons) (Kalamatee)
- rtl8139.device (bugs: no support for wrapped buffer) (stegerg)
- Stability fixes:
- muimaster.library (deadwood)
- debug-handler (deadwood)
- crt.library (bugs: calling atexit in CTOR set crashes program) (deadwood)
[Meldung: 01. Jun. 2024, 17:26] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]