|07.Jun.2024
| Java-Programm: ham_convert 1.10.1
Sebastian Sieczkos javabasiertes Programm ham_convert wandelt moderne Grafikformate in das HAM-Format des Amigas um und liegt inzwischen in der Version 1.10.1 vor. Die Änderungen:
Download: ham_convert 1.10.1 (7 MB) (dr)
- Temporal dithering (fake rgb666 in ham6 animations, dither_temporal command line parameter) updated with flipped pattern on odd fields (similar to dither_masked).
- ICtCp set as default HAM color distance mode.
- write_pal cli parameter can be used to enable saving the calculated palette to a separate JASC pal file.
[Meldung: 07. Jun. 2024, 22:54] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]