 Action-Adventure: 2. Juni-Update von "Castlevania AGA"
Dante Mendes hat ein weiteres Juni-Update (amiga-news.de berichtete) für seine ursprünglich "Akumajou Dracula" genannte Umsetzung von Konamis NES-Action-Adventure Castlevania veröffentlicht, das einige Probleme behebt:
  • a problem with screen transitions after a continue in world 3
  • the "hang on screen bottom edge instead of falling" glitch that happened sometimes
  • a problem with Dracula going offscreen at the final battle
Wie der Autor schreibt, seien die Rückmeldungen bislang sehr positiv. Allerdings sei Castlevania noch etwas zu einfach. Er wird weiter daran arbeiten. (dr)

[Meldung: 09. Jun. 2024, 09:51] [Kommentare: 0]
