| Aminet-Uploads bis 15.06.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 15.06.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
amigassh.lha comm/net 100K 68k SSH2 for the Amiga
BareMetal.lha docs/misc 189K Examples for Bare-Metal Amiga...
Voodoo.lha driver/vid 14K 68k Voodoo P96 driver
catchitadf.zip game/board 321K 68k CatchIt Game
CatchItAros.zip game/board 398K x86 CatchIt Game
giocodel15adf.zip game/board 304K 68k classic puzzle from about 50 ...
catchit.lha game/wb 233K 68k CatchIt Game
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 7.6M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 8.2M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
0scaryman.zip mods/crash 96K Breakcore/Noisecore. 4 channe...
anewbetteryou.zip mods/crash 204K DJ Vadim-inspired 4 channel 8...
Clone_Death.zip mods/crash 65K Hypno-trance noise core. 4 ch...
VATestprogram.zip util/misc 22M 68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram
isomount.lha util/rexx 31K Mounting ipf,dms,adf,hdf
powerreboot.lha util/wb 172K OS4 Reboot and shutdown utility f...
