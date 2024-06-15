amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

Vorige Meldung >
16.Jun.2024



 Aminet-Uploads bis 15.06.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 15.06.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
amigassh.lha             comm/net   100K  68k SSH2 for the Amiga
BareMetal.lha            docs/misc  189K      Examples for Bare-Metal Amiga...
Voodoo.lha               driver/vid 14K   68k Voodoo P96 driver
catchitadf.zip           game/board 321K  68k CatchIt Game
CatchItAros.zip          game/board 398K  x86 CatchIt Game
giocodel15adf.zip        game/board 304K  68k classic puzzle from about 50 ...
catchit.lha              game/wb    233K  68k CatchIt Game
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   7.6M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha       misc/emu   8.2M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
0scaryman.zip            mods/crash 96K       Breakcore/Noisecore. 4 channe...
anewbetteryou.zip        mods/crash 204K      DJ Vadim-inspired 4 channel 8...
Clone_Death.zip          mods/crash 65K       Hypno-trance noise core. 4 ch...
VATestprogram.zip        util/misc  22M   68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram
isomount.lha             util/rexx  31K       Mounting ipf,dms,adf,hdf
powerreboot.lha          util/wb    172K  OS4 Reboot and shutdown utility f...
(snx)

[Meldung: 16. Jun. 2024, 08:24] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2024 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.