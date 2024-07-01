Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite

In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet. News for May/June 2024

Old articles from Génération 4 16 to 18: News: Psygnosis prepares the successes of 1990 Review of Kick Off: Extra Time Review of The Seven Gates Of Jambala Review of The Untouchables File: Cyberpunk Review of Hard Drivin' Review of Toobin' Review of Wayne Gretzky Hockey File: The Cinématique system Review of Twinworld: Land Of Vision Review of Chicago 90 Review of Oxxonian

Interview with Carlo Spadoni (author of AROS One)

Interview with Fumito Ueda (game developer)

Interview with Thomas Hertzler (developer at Rainbow Arts)

Review of wipEout

Review of AmiTranslate 0.3

Comparison: raylib versus SDL

The best of Byte from February to June 1987

File: Technical information on the Backslide To Arcanum demo

File: Hardware compatibility with AmigaOS 4, MorphOS and Linux on Amiga NG

DIY: Restoring an Amiga 1200

Point of view: Debugging over the years

Programming: Creating a demo - chapter 3, part 1, sprites

Special quiz about football games on the Amiga (nba)



