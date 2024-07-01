Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite

|02.Jul.2024
In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet.
- News for May/June 2024
- Old articles from Génération 4 16 to 18:
- News: Psygnosis prepares the successes of 1990
- Review of Kick Off: Extra Time
- Review of The Seven Gates Of Jambala
- Review of The Untouchables
- File: Cyberpunk
- Review of Hard Drivin'
- Review of Toobin'
- Review of Wayne Gretzky Hockey
- File: The Cinématique system
- Review of Twinworld: Land Of Vision
- Review of Chicago 90
- Review of Oxxonian
- Interview with Carlo Spadoni (author of AROS One)
- Interview with Fumito Ueda (game developer)
- Interview with Thomas Hertzler (developer at Rainbow Arts)
- Review of wipEout
- Review of AmiTranslate 0.3
- Comparison: raylib versus SDL
- The best of Byte from February to June 1987
- File: Technical information on the Backslide To Arcanum demo
- File: Hardware compatibility with AmigaOS 4, MorphOS and Linux on Amiga NG
- DIY: Restoring an Amiga 1200
- Point of view: Debugging over the years
- Programming: Creating a demo - chapter 3, part 1, sprites
- Special quiz about football games on the Amiga
