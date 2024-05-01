|08.Aug.2024
| Image-Dateien und Disks in PC-Laufwerken nutzen: DiskFlashback V1.0.2
Mit DiskFlashback hat Entwickler Rob Smith eine praktische Software für Windows 10/11 (64-Bit) entwickelt, die PC-Diskettenlaufwerke in die Lage versetzt, Image-Dateien wie ADFs (Amiga Disk Files) im laufenden Betrieb zu lesen und zu schreiben. Zudem wird damit ermöglicht, echte Disketten im Amiga- oder Atari-Format zu verarbeiten, mit entsprechenden Hardware-Erweiterungen. Für die Nutzung wird das FloppyBridge-Plugin benötigt, das wiederum eine DrawBridge-, Greaseweazle- oder Supercard-Pro-Hardware voraussetzt (amiga-news.de berichtete). Nun hat er die Version 1.0.2 der Software veröffentlicht. Änderungen:
(dr)
- Sped up the Greaseweazle track reading speed by almost double
- Sped up the Supercard PRO track reading speed by almost double
- Small speed up for DrawBridge reading too!
- Sped up disk writing as well!
- Added special message for people just trying to run the DiskFlashback EXE and wondering why it doesn't do anything
- Added new "Clean Drive Heads" option for real floppy drives (cleaning disk required)
- Re-arranged all physical drive related commands into its own menu
- Added option to toggle the auto-starting up the system tray icon with Windows
- Changed how new versions of the application are detected to hopefully get around some previous false positives
- Mount physical Amiga HD/Memory Card disks as drive letters (OFS/FFS/PFS only)
- Can now detect Amiga hard disk partitions when RDSK block is not on the first block (can be upto 64 blocks in)
- Better / quicker cooldown if disk is removed from physical drive while its being read
- Added support for DSK (MSX) files as they're basically FAT12 PC disks
- Fixed a bug with some DMS files where the total number of cylinders was incorrectly read
- Fixed potential re-entry bug from aborting some operations and turning off the drive motor
- Fixed issues with SuperCard PRO board not seeking to the correct track [FloppyBridge]
- Fixed an issue where some SCP files wouldn't load at all
- Fixed some issues with some dual-format disk images not showing both parts
- Fixed issues with Tri-format disks (they're actually dual-format really)
- Fixed an issue with dual-format disks where number of heads was incorrectly used for PC/Atari side
- Fixed issue where re-reading bad Amiga sectors didn't work properly
- Fixed a strange seek issue when ejecting real floppy disks
- Fixed issue with some dialogs disappearing behind explorer after message was shown
- Fixed an issue where changing file attributes (Amiga) caused the Readable/Delete attributes to become unset
- EXEs etc are now digitally signed
[Meldung: 08. Aug. 2024, 06:14] [Kommentare: 0]
