Image-Dateien und Disks in PC-Laufwerken nutzen: DiskFlashback V1.0.2

Mit DiskFlashback hat Entwickler Rob Smith eine praktische Software für Windows 10/11 (64-Bit) entwickelt, die PC-Diskettenlaufwerke in die Lage versetzt, Image-Dateien wie ADFs (Amiga Disk Files) im laufenden Betrieb zu lesen und zu schreiben. Zudem wird damit ermöglicht, echte Disketten im Amiga- oder Atari-Format zu verarbeiten, mit entsprechenden Hardware-Erweiterungen. Für die Nutzung wird das FloppyBridge-Plugin benötigt, das wiederum eine DrawBridge-, Greaseweazle- oder Supercard-Pro-Hardware voraussetzt (amiga-news.de berichtete). Nun hat er die Version 1.0.2 der Software veröffentlicht. Änderungen: Sped up the Greaseweazle track reading speed by almost double

Sped up the Supercard PRO track reading speed by almost double

Small speed up for DrawBridge reading too!

Sped up disk writing as well!

Added special message for people just trying to run the DiskFlashback EXE and wondering why it doesn't do anything

Added new "Clean Drive Heads" option for real floppy drives (cleaning disk required)

Re-arranged all physical drive related commands into its own menu

Added option to toggle the auto-starting up the system tray icon with Windows

Changed how new versions of the application are detected to hopefully get around some previous false positives

Mount physical Amiga HD/Memory Card disks as drive letters (OFS/FFS/PFS only)

Can now detect Amiga hard disk partitions when RDSK block is not on the first block (can be upto 64 blocks in)

Better / quicker cooldown if disk is removed from physical drive while its being read

Added support for DSK (MSX) files as they're basically FAT12 PC disks

Fixed a bug with some DMS files where the total number of cylinders was incorrectly read

Fixed potential re-entry bug from aborting some operations and turning off the drive motor

Fixed issues with SuperCard PRO board not seeking to the correct track [FloppyBridge]

Fixed an issue where some SCP files wouldn't load at all

Fixed some issues with some dual-format disk images not showing both parts

Fixed issues with Tri-format disks (they're actually dual-format really)

Fixed an issue with dual-format disks where number of heads was incorrectly used for PC/Atari side

Fixed issue where re-reading bad Amiga sectors didn't work properly

Fixed a strange seek issue when ejecting real floppy disks

Fixed issue with some dialogs disappearing behind explorer after message was shown

Fixed an issue where changing file attributes (Amiga) caused the Readable/Delete attributes to become unset

EXEs etc are now digitally signed (dr)



