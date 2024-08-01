|10.Aug.2024
| Chat-Software: AmigaGPT V1.6.0 für AmigaOS 3 und 4
Cameron Armstrong hat mit AmigaGPT ein Chatprogramm geschrieben, das die Leistungsfähigkeit des Chatbots ChatGPT nutzt (amiga-news.de berichtete). Ursprünglich geschrieben für AmigaOS 3.2, unterstützt das Programm mittlerweile auch AmigaOS 3.9, Cloantos Workbench 3.X und AmigaOS 4.1. Die Änderungen der Version 1.6.0:
Download: AmigaGPT.lha (221 KB) (dr)
- Add the GPT4o Mini model
- Remove the unused Accent menu item from OS4 version
- Fix bug where some voice menu items in the OS4 version fail to display a checkmark after you select it
