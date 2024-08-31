amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
01.Sep.2024



 Aminet-Uploads bis 31.08.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 31.08.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
gasm80.lha               dev/cross  70K   68k Generic assembler for Z80/6502
HWP_RapaGUI.lha          dev/hwood  7.3M  ALL Cross-platform GUI toolkit fo...
GISkyBallsAros.zip       game/board 369K  x86 GI Sky Balls
MCE.lha                  game/edit  4.1M  68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha              game/edit  4.5M  MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha              game/edit  4.8M  OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
PolyNova3D.lha           gfx/3d     740K  68k Amiga port of PolyNova3D
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   7.9M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   8.2M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha       misc/emu   8.5M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
CrescentMoon.lha         mods/8voic 2.2M      16bit 6ch Guitar Piano Ballad...
ACreeping.zip            mods/crash 5.1M      Lofi Melancholy Hiphop from 1...
NomadicHellstorm.zip     mods/crash 7.0M      Lofi Sludgecore from 1998 (+mp3)
Trespass00972.zip        mods/crash 14M       Slow Hypnotic Progressive med...
NAFCYI1991S1-B01.zip     text/bfont 2.2M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B02.zip     text/bfont 2.3M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B03.zip     text/bfont 2.2M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B04.zip     text/bfont 2.3M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B05.zip     text/bfont 2.2M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B06.zip     text/bfont 2.3M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B07.zip     text/bfont 2.2M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B08.zip     text/bfont 2.4M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B09.zip     text/bfont 2.3M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B10.zip     text/bfont 2.0M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B11.zip     text/bfont 2.2M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B12.zip     text/bfont 2.2M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B13.zip     text/bfont 2.5M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B14.zip     text/bfont 2.2M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B15.zip     text/bfont 2.2M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B16.zip     text/bfont 2.1M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B17.zip     text/bfont 2.3M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B18.zip     text/bfont 2.3M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B19.zip     text/bfont 2.0M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B20.zip     text/bfont 2.3M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B21.zip     text/bfont 2.4M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B22.zip     text/bfont 2.3M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B23.zip     text/bfont 2.1M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B24.zip     text/bfont 2.2M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B25.zip     text/bfont 2.1M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B26.zip     text/bfont 2.1M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B27.zip     text/bfont 2.2M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B28.zip     text/bfont 2.4M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B29.zip     text/bfont 2.2M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
ASE2019_2.07.lha         text/edit  210K  68k Text editor
CharacterMap.lha         text/misc  57K   68k Browse character set and copy...
(snx)

[Meldung: 01. Sep. 2024, 08:35] [Kommentare: 0]
