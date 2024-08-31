|ENGLISH VERSION
|01.Sep.2024
| Aminet-Uploads bis 31.08.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 31.08.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
gasm80.lha dev/cross 70K 68k Generic assembler for Z80/6502 HWP_RapaGUI.lha dev/hwood 7.3M ALL Cross-platform GUI toolkit fo... GISkyBallsAros.zip game/board 369K x86 GI Sky Balls MCE.lha game/edit 4.1M 68k Multi-game Character Editor MCE-MOS.lha game/edit 4.5M MOS Multi-game Character Editor MCE-OS4.lha game/edit 4.8M OS4 Multi-game Character Editor PolyNova3D.lha gfx/3d 740K 68k Amiga port of PolyNova3D AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 7.9M 68k Signetics-based machines emul... AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 8.2M MOS Signetics-based machines emul... AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 8.5M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul... CrescentMoon.lha mods/8voic 2.2M 16bit 6ch Guitar Piano Ballad... ACreeping.zip mods/crash 5.1M Lofi Melancholy Hiphop from 1... NomadicHellstorm.zip mods/crash 7.0M Lofi Sludgecore from 1998 (+mp3) Trespass00972.zip mods/crash 14M Slow Hypnotic Progressive med... NAFCYI1991S1-B01.zip text/bfont 2.2M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B02.zip text/bfont 2.3M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B03.zip text/bfont 2.2M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B04.zip text/bfont 2.3M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B05.zip text/bfont 2.2M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B06.zip text/bfont 2.3M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B07.zip text/bfont 2.2M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B08.zip text/bfont 2.4M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B09.zip text/bfont 2.3M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B10.zip text/bfont 2.0M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B11.zip text/bfont 2.2M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B12.zip text/bfont 2.2M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B13.zip text/bfont 2.5M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B14.zip text/bfont 2.2M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B15.zip text/bfont 2.2M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B16.zip text/bfont 2.1M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B17.zip text/bfont 2.3M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B18.zip text/bfont 2.3M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B19.zip text/bfont 2.0M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B20.zip text/bfont 2.3M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B21.zip text/bfont 2.4M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B22.zip text/bfont 2.3M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B23.zip text/bfont 2.1M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B24.zip text/bfont 2.2M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B25.zip text/bfont 2.1M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B26.zip text/bfont 2.1M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B27.zip text/bfont 2.2M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B28.zip text/bfont 2.4M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B29.zip text/bfont 2.2M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) ASE2019_2.07.lha text/edit 210K 68k Text editor CharacterMap.lha text/misc 57K 68k Browse character set and copy...(snx)
[Meldung: 01. Sep. 2024, 08:35] [Kommentare: 0]
