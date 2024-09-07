|08.Sep.2024
| MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 07.09.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 07.09.2024 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
untangle_1.0.lha A logic puzzle, where t...
CardsMakingKit_2.10.lha A little kit to make yo...
MCE_15.20.lha Multi-game Character Ed...
VirtualGP2_1.06.lha Virtual Grand Prix 2 Full
pletter_0.5c1.lha Compressor for MSX/Cole...
AmiTranslate_0.4.lha A DeepL interface for A...
Iris_1.34.lha Iris, the MorphOS email...
(snx)
