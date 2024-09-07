amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
08.Sep.2024



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 07.09.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 07.09.2024 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
untangle_1.0.lha              A logic puzzle, where t...
CardsMakingKit_2.10.lha       A little kit to make yo...
MCE_15.20.lha                 Multi-game Character Ed...
VirtualGP2_1.06.lha           Virtual Grand Prix 2 Full
pletter_0.5c1.lha             Compressor for MSX/Cole...
AmiTranslate_0.4.lha          A DeepL interface for A...
Iris_1.34.lha                 Iris, the MorphOS email...
(snx)

[Meldung: 08. Sep. 2024, 09:12] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
