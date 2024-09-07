|08.Sep.2024
| Aminet-Uploads bis 07.09.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 07.09.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Amidon_OS3.zip comm/net 1.8M 68k A Mastodon client for Amiga
amigassh.lha comm/net 107K 68k SSH2 for the Amiga
complex-cyboman6.zip demo/aga 36K 68k Intro - 3rd at 68k Inside 2024
satellite-naomi.lha demo/aga 25M 68k 2nd place at Xenium 2024
Artstate-PartyPack18.adf demo/disk 880K 68k Demopack April 7th 2024
Artstate-PartyPack19.adf demo/disk 880K 68k Demopack May 20th 2024
Artstate-PartyPack20.adf demo/disk 880K 68k Demopack May 27th 2024
Artstate-PartyPack22.adf demo/disk 880K 68k Demopack July 7th 2024
Artstate-PartyPack23.adf demo/disk 880K 68k Demopack August 28th 2024
AST-Party_Pack_17.zip demo/disk 807K 68k Demopack April 1st 2024
DanbosAtBBQ.adf demo/disk 880K 68k OCS/ECS demo 2nd at Shadow Pa...
gtn-cockbusters.adf demo/disk 880K 68k 1st place at Xenium 2024
lastminuteman-cosmico... demo/euro 220K 68k 1st in the @Party 2024 OCS/ECS
saxtorptrading-partyp... demo/euro 240K 68k OCS/ECS demo from Reunion (.s...
ALittleBlue.lha demo/intro 40K 68k Intro from High Coast Hack 2024
dotsdotsdots.zip demo/intro 19K 68k OCS/ECS intro August 2024
titan-20.zip demo/intro 38K 68k AGA intro August 2024 - Evoke
boom_party_2025_invit... demo/misc 162K 68k 4th place at Xenium 2024
gtn-thelostpixellersv... demo/slide 654K 68k 3rd place at Xenium 2024
chiperia11.zip demo/sound 383K 68k OCS/ECS Musicdisk
nah-diversity.zip demo/sound 32M 68k 5th place at Xenium 2024
asm-kurs_ram_jam.zip dev/asm 6.1M Assembly course, German
CVBasic.lha dev/cross 396K 68k BASIC compiler for Colecovisi...
F1GP2024Carset.lha game/data 10K 2024 Carset for F1GP
level2silhouette.lha game/jump 512K 68k Level 2 of Platformer Silhoue...
silhouette-threat-AGA... game/jump 438K 68k Level 1 of Platformer Silhoue...
untangle.lha game/wb 29K 68k Untangle set of dots joined b...
FlashMandelVE.lha gfx/fract 27M 68k FlashMandel "Vamped Edition" ...
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 7.9M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 8.2M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 8.5M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
Pletter.lha util/arc 39K 68k Compressor for MSX/ColecoVisi...
AmiSSL-5.17-OS3.lha util/libs 3.7M 68k OpenSSL as an Amiga shared li...
AmiSSL-5.17-OS4.lha util/libs 3.4M OS4 OpenSSL as an Amiga shared li...
AmiSSL-5.17-SDK.lha util/libs 2.3M AOS OpenSSL as an Amiga shared li...
AmigaGPT.lha util/misc 221K AOS App for chatting to ChatGPT
VATestprogram.zip util/misc 22M 68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram
FindIconsBy.lha util/wb 11K 68k Search for icons by tooltype/...
