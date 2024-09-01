amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
10.Sep.2024



 MorphOS: E-Mail-Programm Iris 1.34
Bereits vor knapp einer Woche hatte Jacek 'jacadcaps' Piszczek die Version 1.34 seines E-Mail-Programms Iris für MorphOS veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen im Detail:
  • Fixed a crash during update check on some configurations
  • Fixed a crash when editing a message in a locally mapped folder
  • Fixed not to duplicate messages when editing a message in locally mapped folder or local storage
  • Increased mail filter string length limit
  • Updated WebKit and associated libraries
  • Shows a popup window w/ progress bar when downloading an update
(dr)

[Meldung: 10. Sep. 2024, 15:25]
