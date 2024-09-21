amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

22.Sep.2024



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 21.09.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 21.09.2024 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
RapaGUI_2.2a.lha          Dependencies/Hollywood    A cross-platform GUI to...
AmiArcadia_33.30.lha      Emulation                 A Signetics-based machi...
PrimatePlunge_1.1a.lha    Games/Platform            This is just a quick po...
fheroes2_1.1.2.lha        Games/Strategy            fheroes2 is a recreatio...
Amoebax_0.2.0.lha         Games/Think               This is just a quick po...
Iris_1.36.lha             MorphOS-update            Iris, the MorphOS email...
Easy2Install_1.0b56.lha   Network/PackageManager    A package manager to do...
(snx)

[Meldung: 22. Sep. 2024, 08:00] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.