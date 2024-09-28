amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

29.Sep.2024



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 28.09.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 28.09.2024 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
baccarat.lha             gam/car 8Mb   4.0 A card game from Dr. No and Casi...
blackivan.lha            gam/car 24Mb  4.0 A blackjack clone
deathrace.lha            gam/dri 3Mb   4.1 Reverse engineering of the 1997 ...
nblood.lha               gam/fps 2Mb   4.0 Reverse-engineered ports of Blood
hwp_sid.lha              lib/hol 280kb 4.0 This plugin allows Hollywood to ...
doarc.lha                uti/arc 118kb 4.0 Extract/view/add/convert all arc...
(snx)

[Meldung: 29. Sep. 2024, 09:31] [Kommentare: 1 - 29. Sep. 2024, 10:40]
.
.