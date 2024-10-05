amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
06.Okt.2024



 Aminet-Uploads bis 05.10.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 05.10.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
BeeBase-1.1.lha          biz/dbase  8.4M  MOS Programmable relational datab...
amigassh.lha             comm/net   108K  68k SSH2 for the Amiga
italodi2co.zip           demo/disk  773K  68k Demopack September 2024
theloop-final.zip        demo/file  551K  68k The Loop by Ghostown & Haujobb
dnb.zip                  demo/intro 74K   68k 40k intro - September 2024
CDPlayerSDK.lha          dev/c      4K        Updated cdplayer.library SDK
HWP_Pangomonium.lha      dev/hwood  14M   MOS Powerful text & gfx engine fo...
MemLeakZ.lha             dev/misc   3K    68k Watch memory usage, detect me...
anaiis.lha               driver/oth 249K  68k ANAIIS USB Stack Release 1.24
anaiis_massive.lha       driver/oth 46K   68k Massive release 1.24
anaiis_xmass.lha         driver/oth 90K   68k xmass examine massstorage
AmiRobbo2_DEMO.adf       game/demo  880K      Ami Robbo 2 playable demo
TheLostPixel.lha         game/jump  464K  68k The Lost Pixel
CiemnaStrona.lha         game/role  3.4M  68k Graphics adventure in Polish ...
AmiVms.lha               misc/emu   3.8M  68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
Bridge.lha               misc/emu   27K   68k improved replacement for PCMo...
CentralPoint.zip         mods/crash 79K       Minimalist Hiphop/Jungle. 8 b...
Cryos.zip                mods/crash 72K       Title Music for XP8. 8 bit xm
FrontalLobe.zip          mods/crash 167K      Jungle Tech from '97. 8 bit xm
Hoverkill.zip            mods/crash 195K      Game soundtrack. Multiple 8 b...
NuclearWinter.zip        mods/crash 193K      Moody Track from '94. 8 bit xm
Paranoiassimilate.zip    mods/crash 76K       Melancholy Piano 8-track/8 bi...
rogue_combat_11.zip      mods/crash 85K       Looping Game Music. 8 bit xm
rogue_combat_13.zip      mods/crash 79K       Looping Game Music. 8 bit xm
rogue_combat_14.zip      mods/crash 60K       Looping Game Music. 8 bit xm
ServingEntrails.zip      mods/crash 290K      Metal Hiphop w/ Amen Break. 8...
NRGardens24.lha          mods/misc  132K      Ninja Remix Palace Gardens 24...
DeluxeIcons.zip          pix/picon  48M       146 Dual-PNG icons for 59 games
miscfixed.lha            text/bfont 2K        4x6 monospace font
CharacterMap.lha         text/misc  72K   68k Browse character set and copy...
ToolsMenu.lha            util/cdity 79K   68k Add tools and projects to the...
VATestprogram.zip        util/misc  17M   68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram
ScreenTime.lha           util/time  73K   68k Screen clock with calendar
DrawerGenie.lha          util/wb    325K  68k Toolbar for Workbench Drawers
(snx)

[Meldung: 06. Okt. 2024, 09:34] [Kommentare: 0]
