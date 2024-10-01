amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

22.Okt.2024
WinUAE Homepage


 Emulator: WinUAE 5.3.1
Der Amiga-Emulator WinUAE wurde in der Version 5.3.1 veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen:

New features
  • Added Picmatic Marbelle Vice and Tierras Salvajes 100Hz TV laser disc arcade game support.
Updates
  • Implemented OpalVision undocumented automatic VRAM bank switch. King of Karate demo now have working scrolling background.
  • Implemented Mediator 1200TX 2x4M PCI window mode.
  • Serial port emulation updates: transmit speed is now more accurate, receive speed is throttled if data is arriving too quickly.
  • CTRL+F12 windowed/fullscreen switch now remembers previous fullscreen mode (fullscreen or full-window) and it is stored between sessions in registr/ini.
Bug fixes
  • Fixed GamePorts panel “Swap ports”.
  • Some screen resolution/font combinations caused crash when on screen keyboard was opened.
  • Fixed music glitch in James Pond 2 (non-AGA). Most likely also affected some other interrupt based music players too.
  • Golem SCSI II HD controller configuration didn’t load correctly.
  • Fixed SPRxPOS modification in last possible moment being missed causing sprite to be disabled. (Fixes Reshoot R background flickering)
  • Fixed possible crash when AmigaOS 4 resets during boot and switches to PPC mode if directory filesystem emulation was in use.
  • SCSI CD audio PLAY AUDIO TRACK/INDEX returned error if end track was higher than last track. SCSI spec allows it and it should not cause error.
  • Prometheus Firestorm PCI bridge interrupt state bit was inverted.
(nba)

[Meldung: 22. Okt. 2024, 16:54] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.