|22.Okt.2024
WinUAE Homepage
| Emulator: WinUAE 5.3.1
Der Amiga-Emulator WinUAE wurde in der Version 5.3.1 veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen:
New features
Updates
- Added Picmatic Marbelle Vice and Tierras Salvajes 100Hz TV laser disc arcade game support.
Bug fixes
- Implemented OpalVision undocumented automatic VRAM bank switch. King of Karate demo now have working scrolling background.
- Implemented Mediator 1200TX 2x4M PCI window mode.
- Serial port emulation updates: transmit speed is now more accurate, receive speed is throttled if data is arriving too quickly.
- CTRL+F12 windowed/fullscreen switch now remembers previous fullscreen mode (fullscreen or full-window) and it is stored between sessions in registr/ini.
(nba)
- Fixed GamePorts panel “Swap ports”.
- Some screen resolution/font combinations caused crash when on screen keyboard was opened.
- Fixed music glitch in James Pond 2 (non-AGA). Most likely also affected some other interrupt based music players too.
- Golem SCSI II HD controller configuration didn’t load correctly.
- Fixed SPRxPOS modification in last possible moment being missed causing sprite to be disabled. (Fixes Reshoot R background flickering)
- Fixed possible crash when AmigaOS 4 resets during boot and switches to PPC mode if directory filesystem emulation was in use.
- SCSI CD audio PLAY AUDIO TRACK/INDEX returned error if end track was higher than last track. SCSI spec allows it and it should not cause error.
- Prometheus Firestorm PCI bridge interrupt state bit was inverted.
[Meldung: 22. Okt. 2024, 16:54] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]