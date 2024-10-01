amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
29.Okt.2024
Amiga Kit


 A600GS: Update 46.1.864 mit Floppy-Drive-Unterstützung
Mit dem neuen Update v46.1.864 für den A600GS-Computer führt Hersteller Amiga Kit unter anderem die Unterstützung von Diskettenlaufwerken über Drawbridge (amiga-news.de berichtete) ein. Die Änderungen in der Übersicht:

System-v46-Updates:
  • ARM Graphics Library: Add Text backend function to support generate to the antialiased text alpha template. Give 10% additional speedup on text rendering. BugFix: RGB src image with no mask was not handled correctly, resulting in no rendering at all in some cases or incorrect alpha in others.
  • ShowSlide v46.1 added to C directory.
  • AmiBench: Migrate to using an intermediate AmiBench-Startup script before the traditional User-Startup and filter the latter from update archives. Now the user can edit and customise this without having customistions overwritten
  • AmiSSL v5.18 updated
  • Icon Library v51.4.589 updated
  • Version command v46.21 updated
  • CLI v46.10 updated
  • Add def_DF0.info et al and snapshot the lower half of screen under current disks.
  • AB-Dock: Use custom rendering to draw IntuiText based lables, cacheing the font etc to try and reduce text flicker.
  • SetGadgetAttrs( node, GA_Selected,....) caused TWO refreshes under AROS (and none under OS3.x) Replace with SetAttrs() followed by RefreshGList()
A600GS-Updates:
  • Add support for Floppy disk drives through Drawbridge.
  • Add note about pressing fire button to enable DB9 joysticks
(nba)

[Meldung: 29. Okt. 2024, 00:22] [Kommentare: 0]
