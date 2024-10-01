|29.Okt.2024
Amiga Kit
| A600GS: Update 46.1.864 mit Floppy-Drive-Unterstützung
Mit dem neuen Update v46.1.864 für den A600GS-Computer führt Hersteller Amiga Kit unter anderem die Unterstützung von Diskettenlaufwerken über Drawbridge (amiga-news.de berichtete) ein. Die Änderungen in der Übersicht:
System-v46-Updates:
A600GS-Updates:
- ARM Graphics Library: Add Text backend function to support generate to the antialiased text alpha template. Give 10% additional speedup on text rendering. BugFix: RGB src image with no mask was not handled correctly, resulting in no rendering at all in some cases or incorrect alpha in others.
- ShowSlide v46.1 added to C directory.
- AmiBench: Migrate to using an intermediate AmiBench-Startup script before the traditional User-Startup and filter the latter from update archives. Now the user can edit and customise this without having customistions overwritten
- AmiSSL v5.18 updated
- Icon Library v51.4.589 updated
- Version command v46.21 updated
- CLI v46.10 updated
- Add def_DF0.info et al and snapshot the lower half of screen under current disks.
- AB-Dock: Use custom rendering to draw IntuiText based lables, cacheing the font etc to try and reduce text flicker.
- SetGadgetAttrs( node, GA_Selected,....) caused TWO refreshes under AROS (and none under OS3.x) Replace with SetAttrs() followed by RefreshGList()
(nba)
- Add support for Floppy disk drives through Drawbridge.
- Add note about pressing fire button to enable DB9 joysticks
