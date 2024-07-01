|09.Nov.2024
2tinycowboys (YouTube-!Video) ist ein mit der Scorpion Engine entwickeltes Spiel für den Amiga 500, bei dem zwei Spieler auf einem einzigen Bildschirm im Arcade-Plattformer-Stil gegeneinander antreten. Das jetzt veröffentlichte "Challenge Update" enthält folgende Änderungen:
- Added 'rounds' to complete in single-player, rather than collect goldbars, you are to kill all the enemies on the screen, in order to advance to the next round and so on and so forth.
- Tweaked the enemies, Zombies can now only be killed by stabbing, sherif can be shot (4 bullets), single-player mode (solo) is also available as 2-player (2psolo).
- Added an extra option in the 'more' screen
