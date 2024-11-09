amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

10.Nov.2024



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 09.11.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 09.11.2024 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
AmiBlitz_3.9.10.lha       Development/AmiBlitz      Amiblitz is the further...
ctools-0.4a.lha           Emulation/Misc            Manipulate C64/C128 CP/...
AmiArcadia_33.50.lha      Emulation                 A Signetics-based machi...
CannonBall-Shooter_0.1... Games/Misc                Port of CannonBall-Shooter
TBFTSS_1.5.1.lha          Games/Shoot2D             Port of TBFTSS (The Bat...
OpenMoHAA_0.80.0-alpha... Games/Shoot3D             OpenMoHAA 0.80.0 for Mo...
SimplePool_1.0.lha        Games/Sport               Port of SimplePool
OpenRCT2_0.4.16.lha       Games/Strategy            OpenRCT2 is an open-sou...
Maze-Runner_1.0.lha       Games/Think               Port of Maze-Runner
SET_1.0.lha               Games/Think               Port of SET game by Pap...
FFmpeg_6.1.2.lha          Multimedia                FFmpeg is a collection ...
.
.