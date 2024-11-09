amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
10.Nov.2024



 Aminet-Uploads bis 09.11.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 09.11.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
amigassh.lha             comm/net   108K  68k SSH2 for the Amiga
getopt_long.lha          dev/c      21K   68k GNU conform ReadArgs wrapper
xlink.lha                dev/misc   33K   68k Virtual linking of AmigaDOS m...
TheLostPixel.lha         game/jump  432K  68k The Lost Pixel
labyrinth64.lha          game/misc  137K  68k Remake of Commodore 64 game L...
FlashMandelVE.lha        gfx/fract  28M   68k FlashMandel "Vamped Edition" ...
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   9.2M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   9.5M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha       misc/emu   9.8M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiVms.lha               misc/emu   3.8M  68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
ctools.lha               misc/emu   123K  MOS Manipulate C64/C128 CP/M disk...
MagicUAE-Legacy.zip      misc/emu   50M       20 Optimized configurations f...
TaterTerrorCancel.lha    mods/misc  2.9M      Tater Terror Canceled Tracks ...
GF4RSIDE.zip             pix/misc   85K       Grad. Fonts for RSI Demo Make...
pOS_A4000.jpg            pix/misc   977K      A4000 Emulator - 68040 mit MMU
NAFCYI1991S3-B01.zip     text/bfont 2.0M      NAFCYI Fall 1991 (BMP Fonts)
CharacterMap.lha         text/misc  72K   68k Browse character set and copy...
CPU-A.lha                util/moni  460K  68k System Information Tool
isomount.lha             util/rexx  96K       Mounting ipf,dms,adf,hdf,iso ...
(snx)

[Meldung: 10. Nov. 2024, 08:16] [Kommentare: 0]
