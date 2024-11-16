|17.Nov.2024
| Aminet-Uploads bis 16.11.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 16.11.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
TuneFinder.lha comm/misc 57K 68k Search and display online rad...
less-mos.lha dev/gg 1.1M 68k Viewer program similar to "more"
xlink.lha dev/misc 310K 68k Virtual linking of AmigaDOS m...
FileSystemStressTest.lha disk/misc 21K 68k Stress tests disks and file s...
ham_convert.zip gfx/conv 7.0M HAM graphic converter
SilkRAW_AROS.lha gfx/misc 3.3M x86 GUI for Dave Coffin's program...
SilkRAW_MorphOS.lha gfx/misc 3.1M MOS GUI for Dave Coffin's program...
SilkRAW_OS4.lha gfx/misc 4.4M OS4 GUI for Dave Coffin's program...
BrokenSystem.lha mods/misc 1.9M 16bit 4ch Amiga Metal Rock by...
GoVD_GI.lha pix/icon 6K GlowIcon for GoVD
sysvars.lha util/boot 24K 68k Put system information in env...
rtGetModeID.lha util/cli 8K 68k get screenmode information in...
ReportPlus.lha util/misc 687K 68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlusMOS.lha util/misc 797K MOS Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha util/misc 867K OS4 Multipurpose utility
VATestprogram.zip util/misc 17M 68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram
A1200-PiStorm32-Pi4.lha util/moni 3K 68k SysSpeed Module: A1200 - PiSt...
A1200-PiStorm32-Pi4AI... util/moni 3K 68k AIBB 6.x Module: A1200 - PiSt...
CPU-A.lha util/moni 472K 68k System Information Tool
GoVD.lha util/wb 22K 68k Virtual Desktops for Workbench
(snx)
[Meldung: 17. Nov. 2024, 08:09] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]