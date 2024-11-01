23.Nov.2024









Universelles PCI-Treibersystem: OpenPCI 10.3

Thomas 'Thor' Richters universelles PCI-Treibersystem "OpenPCI" unterstützt ohne Rückgriff auf die Software des jeweiligen Herstellers alle bekannten PCI-Lösungen für den Amiga. Die aktuelle Version 10.3 beseitigt Probleme in der Zusammenarbeit mit PCI-Brücken: Bridge configuration was refactored again. Bridge and parent device are now passed already into the constructor of a PCI device, and not only when it is added.

Fixed a trashed register in the Mediator board scan.

The Mediator scan did not pass the parent device correctly into the device creator, thus giving devices behind bridges wrong bus IDs.

For some strange reason, the Mediator does not seem to decode the address bits for selecting a device behind a PCI bridge correctly; it seems to ignore them. Therefore, the Mediator currently supports only a single device behind a bridge.

Some bridges take apparently several milliseconds to accept a configuration. Now the library inserts a 50ms delay after having installed the target busses after setting up a PCI bridge.

The time delay function was broken and passed in the wrong command to the timer.device. (cg)



