amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

Vorige Meldung >
23.Nov.2024



 Universelles PCI-Treibersystem: OpenPCI 10.3
Thomas 'Thor' Richters universelles PCI-Treibersystem "OpenPCI" unterstützt ohne Rückgriff auf die Software des jeweiligen Herstellers alle bekannten PCI-Lösungen für den Amiga. Die aktuelle Version 10.3 beseitigt Probleme in der Zusammenarbeit mit PCI-Brücken:
  • Bridge configuration was refactored again. Bridge and parent device are now passed already into the constructor of a PCI device, and not only when it is added.
  • Fixed a trashed register in the Mediator board scan.
  • The Mediator scan did not pass the parent device correctly into the device creator, thus giving devices behind bridges wrong bus IDs.
  • For some strange reason, the Mediator does not seem to decode the address bits for selecting a device behind a PCI bridge correctly; it seems to ignore them. Therefore, the Mediator currently supports only a single device behind a bridge.
  • Some bridges take apparently several milliseconds to accept a configuration. Now the library inserts a 50ms delay after having installed the target busses after setting up a PCI bridge.
  • The time delay function was broken and passed in the wrong command to the timer.device.
(cg)

[Meldung: 23. Nov. 2024, 00:22] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2024 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.