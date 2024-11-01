|30.Nov.2024
| Universelles PCI-Treibersystem: OpenPCI 10.4
Thomas 'Thor' Richters universelles PCI-Treibersystem "OpenPCI" unterstützt ohne Rückgriff auf die Software des jeweiligen Herstellers alle bekannten PCI-Lösungen für den Amiga. Die aktuelle Version 10.4 beinhaltet folgende Änderungen:
(cg)
- The algorithm for finding an address space window for the A1200 mediators has been changed. It no longer looks behind the last memory segment, but
uses the largest hole from the 24bit limit up.
- The installer script has been updated. It now checks whether the archive is corrupt, and also backs up the PCI-Configuration file if it existed.
- PCIInit no longer checks whether the version of openpci is larger or equal than its own version. Version 3 of openpci is now sufficient since that version introduced the MMU initialization API.
[Meldung: 30. Nov. 2024, 13:25] [Kommentare: 1 - 30. Nov. 2024, 15:42]
