|01.Dez.2024
| MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 30.11.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 30.11.2024 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
MilkyTracker_1.05.00.lha Audio/Tracker An XM/MOD tracker by th... png2c_1.0.lha Development/C Convert png images to A... AmiArcadia_33.60.lha Emulation A Signetics-based machi... SDDapple_0.14.lha Emulation An Apple ][+ and //e em... PacMan-SDL_1.0.lha Games/Action Port of PacMan-SDL MCE_15.23.lha Games/Editor Multi-game Character Ed... Woof_15.0.0.lha Games/Shoot3D Woof! is a continuation... EgoBoo_2.22.lha Games/Shoot3D An old quick port of Eg... fheroes2_1.1.4.lha Games/Strategy fheroes2 is a recreatio... Rob-O-Tronic_1.0.lha Games/Think Port of Rob-O-Tronic by... UHCTools_1.8.lha Misc A collection of program...(snx)
[Meldung: 01. Dez. 2024, 09:06] [Kommentare: 0]
