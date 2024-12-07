amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
08.Dez.2024



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 07.12.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 07.12.2024 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
amiarcadia.lha           emu/gam 10Mb  4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
mgba.lha                 emu/gam 4Mb   4.1 GB/GBC/GBA Emulator
roguefootballcardgame... gam/car 6Mb   4.0 Card game by AmiGameJam
jfduke3d.lha             gam/fps 119Mb 4.1 JonoF's Duke Nukem 3D Port
prboom-plus.lha          gam/fps 15Mb  4.1 An improvement on id Software�...
processactionreply.lha   gam/uti 615kb 4.0 fun hack, works like action repl...
iff-converter.lha        gra/con 1Mb   4.0 Convert images into raw format.
flashmandelng.lha        gra/mis 35Mb  4.1 Mandelbrot & Julia fractals ...
litexl.lha               uti/tex 2Mb   4.1 A lightweight text editor writte...
(snx)

[Meldung: 08. Dez. 2024, 11:49]
