09.Dez.2024



 Internetradio: TuneFinder 1.3
Marcin Spoczynskis TuneFinder dient, wie der Name bereits sagt, der Suche nach Internetradiostationen anhand diverser Filtermöglichkeiten. Das Resultat kann, neben einzelnen Senderdateien, als PLS-Wiedergabeliste gespeichert und so direkt via AmigaAMP aus der TuneFinder-Oberfläche heraus abgespielt werden (amiga-news.de berichtete). Version 1.3 bietet folgende Änderungen:
  • Removed Mem Allocation optimization
  • Code refactoring and reformatting
  • Favorites management
  • Update English and Polish Translation catalogs
  • feat: save and restore country/codec selections
  • Update readme for saving country and codec on exit
  • Update Translations Polish & Italian
  • Added new feature: Program autostart selection
  • Add iconification support and fix message handling
  • Add list content preservation during iconification
  • Add window position persistence
  • Add missing locale strings and complete catalog description
Download: TuneFinder.lha (80 KB) (dr)

[Meldung: 09. Dez. 2024, 05:58] [Kommentare: 0]
