Ballerspiel-Neuauflage: Extreme Violence 2 V0.10

'pixelplop' entwickelt für den diesjährigen AmiGameJam einen Nachfolger für das im Jahre 1993 von Simon Green veröffentlichte Shareware-Spiel Extreme Violence, der nun vier statt nur zwei Spieler unterstützt (amiga-news.de berichtete). In der aktuellen Version 0.10 sind seit unserer letzten Meldung einige Neuerungen hinzugekommen und Änderungen vorgenommen worden.



Neuerungen auf einen Blick: Fixed potential crash when in Frontend on some systems.

Fixed crash on exit.

Fixed Loading Screen and Frontend Menus running too fast.

Fixed big graphical glitches when the map preview scrolls on and off.

A lot of restructuring to try and make the game more system friendly

If a player gets several kills in quick succession an announcer will say "EXTREME"!

AI Bots should be able to correct themselves if they get stuck going around in circles for a while.

1 line fix that stops the game crashing if there are no AI players!!!

AI will attempt to dodge incoming bullets.

Improvements to the AI path finding.

Players should no longer be able to get walled in when level generates.

Enabling the Extra Joysticks should not crash the game when temporarily re-enabling the system.

Radar dots are now the correct colours for all players in horizontal split.

Option to turn on/off permanent blood splats.

Option to turn on/off spectating other players until after all human players are out. Extreme Violence 2 setzt einen Amiga mit OCS-Chipsatz und 1 MB Chip RAM voraus und kann gegen eine freiwillige Spende heruntergeladen werden (Longplay der V0.9 des Autors). (nba)



