amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
19.Dez.2024



 Universelles PCI-Treibersystem: OpenPCI 11.5
Thomas 'Thor' Richters universelles PCI-Treibersystem "OpenPCI" unterstützt ohne Rückgriff auf die Software des jeweiligen Herstellers alle bekannten PCI-Lösungen für den Amiga. Die aktuelle Version beinhaltet folgende Änderungen:
  • GetBoardAttrs() and SetBoardAttrs() could loop forever on unknown tags, the end marker for the known tags was incorrect.
  • The PCI BAR register parser did not compute the parity correctly for some boards.
  • Two new tags were added for GetBoardAttr(), namely PRM_PCIMemWindowLow and PRM_PCIMemWindowHigh, which provide the PCI address range available for a device at config time, or the PCI address range a device is mapped into later. These are PCI addresses, not 68K addresses.
  • SetBoardAttr() can now write PRM_MemorySizeX and PRM_MemoryFlagsX at config time to dynamically size PCI devices. This is useful for tools called from within the PCI-Configuration file.
  • Fixed a missing register initialization when unloading tools from LIBS:PCI.
  • Added example source code for an init tool for sizing PCI devices dynamically.
  • Fixed the description of the autoconf vendor IDs in the autodoc file.
(cg)

[Meldung: 19. Dez. 2024, 14:55] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2024 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.