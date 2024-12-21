amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
22.Dez.2024



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 21.12.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 21.12.2024 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
lua.lha                  dev/lib 1Mb   4.1 Lua is a powerful, efficient, li...
pcre2.lha                dev/lib 4Mb   4.1 PCRE2 (Perl-compatible regular e...
cppcheck.lha             dev/uti 4Mb   4.1 A static analysis tool for C/C++...
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb   4.1 An arabic console device, line &...
catacombgl.lha           gam/fps 2Mb   4.1 A source port of Catacomb 3D and...
iconecta.lha             net/mis 3Mb   4.0 A little and easy program to tes...
unshield.lha             uti/arc 132kb 4.1 Tool and library to extract CAB ...
reportplus.lha           uti/mis 874kb 4.0 Multipurpose utility
ifarchive_dl.lha         uti/scr 5kb   4.1 Script to download (ScummVM) sup...
(snx)

[Meldung: 22. Dez. 2024, 09:40] [Kommentare: 0]
