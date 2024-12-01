24.Dez.2024









Assembler: ASM-Pro 1.21 veröffentlicht

ASM-Pro ist ein MC680x0-Makro-Assembler für den Amiga mit integriertem Editor, Debugger, Linker und Monitor. Das Programm bietet vollständige MC680x0-, FPU- und MMU-Unterstützung. Rund ein Jahr nach dem letzten Update wurde ASM-Pro nun auf die Version 1.21 aktualisiert. Die Änderungen:



Ergänzungen ASM: Optional multi-line scroll (8 lines instead of only 1) to speed up assembly when output is verbose (e.g. large number of included files or print directives). Check Multiscroll in the assembler preferences. ASM: New integer operator: modulo // (e.g. 123//20 returns 3). Bugfixes ASM: REM/EREM block was not allowed in BSS sections. CMDLN: RB (read binary) causes a crash if begin address is unparsable. UI: Bevel box is slightly off for the top parameter groups in the environment preferences. CMDLN: @-prefixed dump commands incorrectly check for odd address and cpu version, causing a crash on 68000/010 systems. ASM: Directives and instructions in the first line of a REPT 0 block starting with either @ or A cause internal error. ASM: Incorrectly parsed number of bitplanes while including an IFF colormap causes memory list corruption. ASM: Whitespace lines in a macro could cause the Unexpected end of file error and consequent editor freeze. (nba)



[Meldung: 24. Dez. 2024, 11:56] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

