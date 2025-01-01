|02.Jan.2025
| Universelles PCI-Treibersystem: OpenPCI 12.3
Thomas 'Thor' Richters universelles PCI-Treibersystem "OpenPCI" unterstützt ohne Rückgriff auf die Software des jeweiligen Herstellers alle bekannten PCI-Lösungen für den Amiga. Die aktuelle Version beinhaltet folgende Änderungen:
- 12.3: lspci sources included the wrong header,
is BSD-only, should be which is POSIX.
- 12.3: Fixed a defect in the mediator emulation setup.
- 12.2: The "lspci" program accepts now an additional argument,
namely "NUMERIC". If set, then it does not attempt to
resolve the PCI vendor and device ID to human-readable
numbers but rather prints their hex values.
- 12.2: Dynamic PCI initialization through external segments
was augmented. Init functions receive now one additional
argument in a1, and may return a (non-NULL) pointer.
Initially, Init functions are called with this argument
set to NULL, and receive in register a0 a pointer to a
RDArgs structure for command line parsing. If they return
a non-NULL pointer and not a small number as error code,
they are called *once again* the PCI environment is
completely setup. They then receive NULL as RDArgs in a0,
but its own (previous) return code in a1 to complete
a potential initialization of a device.
