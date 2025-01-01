amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
08.Jan.2025



 Amiga-Emulator für macOS: vAmiga 3.1.1
vAmiga ist ein Amiga-Emulator für macOS, der ab der aktuellen Version 3.1.1 nun macOS 13.5 oder neuer voraussetzt. Änderungen seit der Version 3.0 (amiga-news.de berichtete):

Enhancements
  • Build-in 6-channel logic analyzer
  • New dashboard window
  • Multiple inspectors side by side
  • New debug features "finish line" and "finish frame"
Bug fixes
  • Released the handbreak
  • Fixed an NTSC overscan bug
  • Last line in the emulator texture is drawn again
Changes
  • Removed RetroShell debugger command ? host as it listed nothing
  • Added "? thread" for inspecting the current thread state
  • Reworked the internal suspend / resume mechanism
(dr)

[Meldung: 08. Jan. 2025, 17:48] [Kommentare: 0]
