|08.Jan.2025
| Amiga-Emulator für macOS: vAmiga 3.1.1
vAmiga ist ein Amiga-Emulator für macOS, der ab der aktuellen Version 3.1.1 nun macOS 13.5 oder neuer voraussetzt. Änderungen seit der Version 3.0 (amiga-news.de berichtete):
Enhancements
Bug fixes
- Build-in 6-channel logic analyzer
- New dashboard window
- Multiple inspectors side by side
- New debug features "finish line" and "finish frame"
Changes
- Released the handbreak
- Fixed an NTSC overscan bug
- Last line in the emulator texture is drawn again
(dr)
- Removed RetroShell debugger command ? host as it listed nothing
- Added "? thread" for inspecting the current thread state
- Reworked the internal suspend / resume mechanism
[Meldung: 08. Jan. 2025, 17:48] [Kommentare: 0]
