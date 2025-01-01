|13.Jan.2025
| HxC Floppy-Emulator: Software V2.16.10.1
Der Floppy-Emulator HxC von Jean-Francois Del Nero ersetzt vollständig das Diskettenlaufwerk (eines Amigas) durch ein elektronisches Gerät. Das im Jahr 2006 gestartete Projekt ist in zwei Ausführungen verfügbar, mit SD-Karte-Anschluss oder mit USB-Anschluss (amiga-news.de berichtete).
Nun wurde eine neue Version der HxC Floppy Emulator Software veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen:
(dr)
- New Writer : PNG file (Disk/tracks and stream layouts) -> Disk layout can now be exported into a PNG file (for disk analysis) !
- HFE v1/v2/v3, hxcstream and xml write protect flag support implemented.
- Command line hxcfe tool : Multiples-output image conversion support added.
Example : Convert a disk image to HFE and BMP :
hxcfe -finput:"path/input.img" -conv:HXC_HFE -foutput:"path/output.hfe" -conv:BMP_DISK_IMAGE -foutput:"path/output.bmp"
- DosDiskBrowser build : IMG files support added.
- SD HxC configuration window : Fix custom settings selection.
- Fix stream files import : Fix possible crash issue.
- hxcstream : manage null pulses.
- DMK loader : HD disk images support.
- Apple II : Sector decoder : fix and optimization.
- GUI : The software accept command line parameter to load image. (WIP)
e.g. : hxcfloppyemulator.exe file_image_path/image.img
- zlib updated to v1.3.1
- libexpat updated to v2.6.4 ( Security update : CVE-2024-45490 / CVE-2024-45491 / CVE-2024-45492 )
- DMK export : align all sectors ID (IDAM and DAM)
- EDE File Loader : Unidentified DD Image format code (0x00) support added.
Tested against the Giebler Ensoniq Disk Extractor Shareware Version 1.0.9. (EDE109)
- Disk viewer : Rendering enhanced : alpha blending and better drawing.
Zoom support.
Better weak bits placement precision.
GUI : Area zoom and selection changed to make it more natural/user friendly.
- New SECTOR_SIZE_FIELD_MASK variable to set the sector size id mask.
- SCP Writer : Align tracks to the first index.
- FLTK updated to v1.4.1 for all platforms.
- New Loader : Mame MFI files. (WIP!)
- IMD Loader/Writer : Missing data mark support.
- New Loader : Hampa Hug's PCE PRI. (WIP!)
New build target : Emscripten / Web page version
URL : https://hxc2001.com/hxcfesw/ (Warning : Experimental state !)
- SAP Loader (Thomson TO8) : SAP_LOADER_GAP3_VALUE setting to change/force the GAP 3 length.
- CPC EDSK writer : GAP 3 value guessing + CPCDSK_WRITER_GAP3_VALUE setting to force it to a specific length.
- 86Box 86F Loader Fixed.
- Script : Binary format support (0bxxxxx e.g. 0b101010)
- New XML formats definitions : Roland W30, Alesis DataDisk.
- XML export : CRC32 disk value added.
Configuration file : New parameter.
[Meldung: 13. Jan. 2025, 06:19]
