amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

Vorige Meldung >
18.Jan.2025



 Betriebssystem: MorphOS 3.19 veröffentlicht
Pressemitteilung: Das MorphOS-Entwicklerteam ist stolz, die sofortige Verfügbarkeit von MorphOS 3.19 bekannt zu geben. Diese Version enthält zahlreiche wichtige Stabilitäts- und Sicherheitsverbesserungen.

Einen ausführlichen Überblick über die in MorphOS 3.19 enthaltenen Änderungen finden Sie in unseren Versionshinweisen:

MorphOS 3.19 boot.img Changes

Quark
  • Fixed the MAC address reading on dual core PowerMac G5 machines
  • Prefer the loader-supplied CPU frequency, if available
  • When accessing the regular PCI bus, do a type 1 configuration transaction (Sam460LE)
  • Fixed time being off by couple of seconds on Mac systems
Dos
  • Improved the ExAll emulation
  • Removed unnecessary current directory change in MatchEnd
Intuition
  • Corrected the gamma channel handling for copy operation in GetDefaultGammaTables
  • Fixed a regression when uncovering hidden windows with Enhanced Display being off
MarvellDMA
  • IDMAWaitCopyASync: fixed a race condition
Poseidon
  • Fixed a language array overflow error
Ram Disk
  • ACTION_END: Improved compatibility
USB
  • Improved display of special rawkeys in the keyboard tab
  • Fixed initial state of event tracking, action enable/disable buttons
  • Fixed a possible illegal access issue for certain HID mouse devices
MorphOS 3.19 Disk Changes

Ambient
  • Fixed snapshot/unsnapshot to properly retain metadata for SVG icons
  • Fixed snapshot/unsnapshot for dualpng icons
  • Added multiple new filetype definitions
  • Disabled unconditional debug
  • Fixed root view icon unsnapshot issues
  • Fixed not to show bogus data in the Information window if a disk icon is missing
  • Fixed incorrect logic when locating icon Default Tool
Applications/Flacapella
  • Added GnuDB UniqueCode support
  • Disabled defunct cover search services
Applications/Hex
  • Search is now abortable
  • Added Recent Files menu and other UI improvements
  • Viewing RAM now starts in read-only mode
Applications/Jalapeno
  • Made it possible to ignore a failing disc capacity check on P5020
Applications/RemoteShell
  • Updated OpenSSH to 9.3p2
Applications/Transfer
  • Fixed local path handling when navigating to parent directory
Applications/VPDF
  • Updated to latest libpoppler 25.01.0
  • Fixed C++ locale support
  • Fixed an exception/exit issue with specific PDFs related to outlines
  • Fixed some issue with opening document internal and external links when outline view was enabled
C/HDWrite
  • Fixed Start Offset to handle 64bit values
C/Installer
  • Fixed memory corruption issue with some scripts
C/Newer
  • Added a FILE/S argument to explicitly disable resident and library searches
C/Version
  • Improved compatibility parsing content between revision and date
Classes/Frameworks/MUI
  • Re-worked separator settings in the ASL requesters
  • Use [self new] instead of [class new] in helper constructors to aid with overriding
  • MUIList active would return 0 (instead of -1) even if the list was empty early on
  • Fixed the MUIA_Poplist_Object getter
Classes/Frameworks/OB
  • Added several missing methods to OBQueue
  • Reworked all error handling to go through common handlers and provide more data
  • Arexx messaging between two ObjectiveC apps bypasses rexx's baked in string length limits and uses UTF-8
  • Fixed a memory leak in OBArexxPort
Classes/Mui/Hex
  • Exposed 'isediting' state
Classes/Mui/VGraphics
  • Don't redraw on mouse moves when MUIA_VGraphics_LightenOnMouse is off
Classes/Reggae/Http_stream
  • Fixed memory leaks and other bugs in error code paths
  • NetThreadSendRequest: improved handling of network errors
Classes/Reggae/MediaLogger
  • Fixed a buffer overflow when rendering long event descriptions
Classes/Screenbar/Netlamps
  • Fixed incorrect network traffic statistics in certain conditions
Classes/Usb/Camdusbmidi
  • Fixed a bug with SysEx reception handling for multiple in/out DIN interface
Classes/Usb/Xbox360
  • Added support for GameSir-G7 SE Controller for Xbox
L/NetworksFS
  • Fixed connection error requester message
  • Store volume names in bookmarks when using the Connect window
  • Added missing MUIA_CycleChains
L/Smb2FS
  • Fixed to return error when setting date for a non-existing object
  • smb2_futimens: use mtime not atime for last_write_time
L/TrashFS
  • Respect DefIcon_Path when loading Trashcan icons
  • Hide .mtrash directories as they're created (SFS only)
Libs/Filesysbox
  • FbxSetupSystemStart: use GetUTCSysTime to get systemstart time
  • FbxDS2Timespec: Fixed tv_nsec overflow when ds_Tick was past the first second in minute
  • FbxTimeSpec2DS: Take tv_nsec into account when calculating ds_Tick
Libs/Icon
  • Fixed problem with classic icons
Libs/Ixemul
  • getcwd: Fixed signal locking
Libs/Lzma
  • Updated to liblzma 5.2.12
Libs/OpenSSL3
  • Updated to OpenSSL 3.1.7
Libs/Random
  • Improved random seeding
Libs/Thumbnail
  • Updated to ffmpeg 4.4.5
Data/SSL/Curl-ca-bundle.crt
  • Updated root certificates
Devs/Monitors/Radeon
  • Modified debug output
MUI
  • Added the Unicode collection to Fontpanel
  • Context menus will now open right-of mouse pointer
  • Check whether MUIA_Coloradjust_ShowAlpha is TRUE before adding the alpha slider
  • Fixed fixed-width font support in ASL requesters
  • Fixed dereferenced submenu edge case after some scroll/move operations
Network/Netstack
  • Improved errno/h_errno handling
Prefs/OpenURL
  • Updated Iris' defaults
Prefs/Printers
  • Fixed paper size units from cm to mm
Tools/HDConfig
  • Improved stability
Tools/IWizard
  • Don't overwrite Wayfarer/Iris when updating MorphOS and a newer version is already installed
  • Preserve newer Radeon and TinyGL, if installed
  • Fixed a bug in path filtering
Tools/Scout
  • Improved stability
  • Improved task UID display
Utilities/Commodities/Expose
  • Improved stability
Utilities/Multiview
  • Improved detection of text documents
  • Fixed a crash when rendering colored AmigaGuide text
(dr)

[Meldung: 18. Jan. 2025, 14:15] [Kommentare: 2 - 18. Jan. 2025, 20:34]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2025 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.