|23.Mär.2025
| Chat-Software: AmigaGPT 2.3.0
Cameron Armstrong hat mit AmigaGPT ein Chatprogramm geschrieben, das auf ChatGPT basiert. Die Software unterstützt die neuesten OpenAI-Modelle einschließlich der o1-Familie und ist ab AmigaOS 3.1 (einschließlich 4.1) sowie auf MorphOS lauffähig. Sourcecodes des Tools sind separat herunterladbar.
Die neuen Version bietet unter anderem eine vereinfachte Installation und Unterstützung für 22 Sprachen, darunter auch Deutsch:
Download: AmigaGPT.lha (2,2MB) (dr)
- New installer for easy and customisable installation
- Localisation support for 22 languages
- Removed close gadgets from API Key and Chat System requester windows
- Chat system requester text entry field is now multiline and supports clipboard
[Meldung: 23. Mär. 2025, 09:00] [Kommentare: 1 - 23. Mär. 2025, 21:20]
