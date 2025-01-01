27.Mär.2025









FPGA-basierter Amiga-Klon: AmiCube, Board-Layout Version 1.1

In einem Video stellt Ranko Rodic den aktuellen Status seines FPGA-basierten Amiga-Klons AmiCube F1200 vor. Anhand eines Renderings von Version 1.1 des Board-Layouts werden die vorgenommenen Änderungen erläutert: MOSFETs back for level shifting - They’re making a triumphant return to handle voltage like champs!

Floppy disk module routed like a dream - Everything’s neatly tucked into this slick little area—pure engineering art!

Tiny 402 components (pick-and-place approved!) - These micro-sized parts are a bold move, and my trusty machine’s got it covered.

LEDs still shining bright for cell/motor/ready signals - Keeping the visuals popping so you know what’s active at a glance!

FPGA now gets direct ready signals—sky’s the limit in Verilog! - More control, more possibilities—coding just got a whole lot more fun!

Polarity sorted, inverters added—active low LEDs light up when they should! - No more guessing games; these lights mean business now!

Detect signals for floppy connections = instant LED action! - Plug in a floppy, and bam—LEDs light up to confirm it’s go time!

Cleaner routing, no more wiggles—just straight-line perfection! - The board’s looking sharper than ever with optimized paths.

Jumper for 3V/5V switching + better heat dissipation with extra mass - Flexibility and cool vibes—literally—thanks to some thermal tweaks!

FPGA status LEDs to show when the Amiga core is up & running! - Watch the magic happen as the board boots and the Amiga core kicks in!

Decoupling done right this time—followed Spartan-6 datasheets to the letter! - No shortcuts here; it’s all by the book for max stability!

SRAM (6MB) + SDRAM (64MB) in the works for that sweet retro Amiga RAM vibes! - SRAM keeps it authentic, while SDRAM adds mega power—best of both worlds!

AGA core porting is progressing—looking good so far! - The Amiga dream is coming alive, and I’m pumped about where this is headed!

Things are heating up—rapid changes are dropping in hardware and software like clockwork! This board’s on a mission to hit your hands soon, ready for testing and tinkering. 📢 Hit that subscribe button to stay in the know—we’re pushing hard to make this a reality! (cg)



[Meldung: 27. Mär. 2025, 23:08]

