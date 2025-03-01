30.Mär.2025









Chat-Software: AmigaGPT 2.3.1

Cameron Armstrong hat mit AmigaGPT ein Chatprogramm geschrieben, das auf ChatGPT basiert. Die Software unterstützt die neuesten OpenAI-Modelle einschließlich der o1-Familie und ist ab AmigaOS 3.1 (einschließlich 4.1) sowie auf MorphOS lauffähig. Sourcecodes des Tools sind separat herunterladbar.



Jetzt ist die neue Version 2.3.1 mit folgenden Änderungen erschienen: Fix broken error requester in MorphOS

Fix incorrect language name for english-british for OS4

Running the "Version" command on the AmigaGPT executable will now report the version and build date

The installer in MorphOS will now properly ask where you want to install the readme Download: AmigaGPT.lha (2 MB) (nba)



[Meldung: 30. Mär. 2025, 01:25] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

