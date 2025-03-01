|30.Mär.2025
| Chat-Software: AmigaGPT 2.3.1
Cameron Armstrong hat mit AmigaGPT ein Chatprogramm geschrieben, das auf ChatGPT basiert. Die Software unterstützt die neuesten OpenAI-Modelle einschließlich der o1-Familie und ist ab AmigaOS 3.1 (einschließlich 4.1) sowie auf MorphOS lauffähig. Sourcecodes des Tools sind separat herunterladbar.
Jetzt ist die neue Version 2.3.1 mit folgenden Änderungen erschienen:
Download: AmigaGPT.lha (2 MB) (nba)
- Fix broken error requester in MorphOS
- Fix incorrect language name for english-british for OS4
- Running the "Version" command on the AmigaGPT executable will now report the version and build date
- The installer in MorphOS will now properly ask where you want to install the readme
[Meldung: 30. Mär. 2025, 01:25] [Kommentare: 0]
