|05.Apr.2025
| Chat-Software: AmigaGPT 2.4.0
Cameron Armstrong hat mit AmigaGPT ein Chatprogramm geschrieben, das auf ChatGPT basiert. Die Software unterstützt die neuesten OpenAI-Modelle einschließlich der o1-Familie und ist ab AmigaOS 3.1 (einschließlich 4.1) sowie auf MorphOS lauffähig. Sourcecodes des Tools sind separat herunterladbar.
Jetzt ist die neue Version 2.4.0 mit folgenden Änderungen erschienen:
Download: AmigaGPT.lha (2 MB) (dr)
- ARexx port added to allow issuing AmigaGPT commands from another app or from a script
- Fixed bug where the About AmigaGPT window wouldn't display all the text correctly
- Latest OpenAI chat models added
- Latest OpenAI text to speech models added
- Latest OpenAI text to speech voices added
- Can now give instructions to the OpenAI voice to change how it sounds (only works for the gpt-4o-mini-tts model)
- Chat now uses the new Responses endpoint instead of the Chat Completions one to allow for future expansion
