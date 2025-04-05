amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
06.Apr.2025



 Aminet-Uploads bis 05.04.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 05.04.2025 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Codecraft.adf                  dev/misc   880K  OS3 Integrated Development ...       
MCE-OS4.lha                    game/edit  4.8M  OS4 Multi-game Character Ed...              
MCE.lha                        game/edit  4.2M  OS3 Multi-game Character Ed...              
Galactica.lha                  game/wb     24K  OS3 Port of strategical Lin...  
BackdPattGener.lha             gfx/edit    67K  OS3 Create your own backdro... 
PolarPaint_68k.lha             gfx/edit   2.0M  OS3 Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_AROS.lha            gfx/edit   2.2M  ARO Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_MOS.lha             gfx/edit   2.2M  MOS Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_OS4.lha             gfx/edit   2.5M  OS4 Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_WOS.lha             gfx/edit   2.3M  WUP Paint program made with...        
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha             misc/emu    11M  OS4 Signetics-based machine...        
AmiArcadia.lha                 misc/emu    10M  OS3 Signetics-based machine...        
AmiVms.lha                     misc/emu   3.8M  OS3 Simulates OpenVMS comma...               
hippoplayerupdate.lha          mus/play   414K  OS3 Updated HippoPlayer                      
AvalancheSPA.lha               util/arc     2K  GEN Spanish catalog for Ava...        
fix1980.lha                    util/arc     1K  GEN Fix an lha with timesta...       
IconLib_46.4.lha               util/libs  2.1M  OS3 free icon.library in op...  
AmigaGPT.lha                   util/misc  2.2M  VAR App for chatting to Cha...              
IgameSPA.lha                   util/misc    2K  GEN Front-end for WHDLoad                    
ReportPlus-OS4.lha             util/misc  881K  OS4 Multipurpose utility                     
ReportPlus.lha                 util/misc  699K  OS3 Multipurpose utility                     
ReportPlusMOS.lha              util/misc  775K  MOS Multipurpose utility                     
GoVD.lha                       util/wb     31K  OS3 Virtual Desktops for Wo...
(snx)

[Meldung: 06. Apr. 2025, 08:21]
