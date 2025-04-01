12.Apr.2025









Cross-Compiler/Assembler: Calypsi 5.10

"Calypsi" ist eine Sammlung von Compilern und Assemblern, die unter Windows, Linux und macOS laufen und Code für verschiedene Retro-Plattformen erzeugen können - unterstützt werden u.a. 6502- und 68000-Prozessoren. Obwohl das Projekt bei Github beheimatet ist, sind die Quelltexte nicht frei verfügbar und die Nutzung der Tools nur für private Zwecke gestattet. Änderungen in Version 5.10: _Static_assert could cause an internal error.

A function call returning a struct with at least two internal layers of struct or union, immediately accessing a single element on return from the function call would result in an internal error.

A bit-field of size 0 which fills out the current container, incorrectly caused an extra empty container to be allocated if the current one was not empty.

Casting a static data address to a function pointer could in some situations cause an internal error.

68000: Bit-fields layout order is now big endian in the container, placing the first bit-field of the container in the leftmost position.

Amiga: Correct the SysBase macro in the Amiga board support.

68080: Fix incorrect code generation using extub.l when it should have masked with a small constant instead.

Amiga: Loading the FD file for the CIA library caused an internal error as it has multiple base addresses and pass them along as parameters instead of using a global variable.

6502/65816: The overloadable attribute caused a segmentation fault if the function type had address space qualifiers, e.g. __zpage on 6502 or __far on the 65816.

6502: Volatile address operands could in some situations cause an internal error. (cg)



