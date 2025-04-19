amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
20.Apr.2025



 Aminet-Uploads bis 19.04.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 19.04.2025 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
zbbslister.lha                 comm/bbs     5K  OS3 ZBBSLister is a BBS lis...
apccomm.lha                    comm/misc  205K  OS3 transfers files between...       
amigaget.lha                   comm/net   246K  OS3 get https files for the...    
fd2pragma-mos.lha              dev/misc   339K  VAR V2.198 create pragma, i...  
REDPILLGameCreator.lha         dev/misc   8.4M  OS3 Game Creator with AGA s...            
Amifish_AROS.lha               game/board 3.6M  ARO Chess program UCI compa...             
Amifish_MorphOS.lha            game/board 3.5M  MOS Chess program UCI compa...             
Amifish_OS4.lha                game/board 3.8M  OS4 Chess program UCI compa...             
SysBlaster.lha                 game/shoot  18K  OS3 (S)VGA promotable Shoot...    
PolarPaint_68k.lha             gfx/edit   2.0M  OS3 Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_AROS.lha            gfx/edit   2.2M  ARO Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_MOS.lha             gfx/edit   2.2M  MOS Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_OS4.lha             gfx/edit   2.5M  OS4 Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_small_68k.lha       gfx/edit   1.8M  OS3 Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_small_AROS.lha      gfx/edit   2.0M  ARO Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_small_MOS.lha       gfx/edit   2.0M  MOS Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_small_OS4.lha       gfx/edit   2.3M  OS4 Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_small_WOS.lha       gfx/edit   2.2M  WUP Paint program made with...        
PolarPaint_WOS.lha             gfx/edit   2.3M  WUP Paint program made with...        
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha             misc/emu    11M  OS4 Signetics-based machine...        
AmiArcadia.lha                 misc/emu    10M  OS3 Signetics-based machine...        
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha              misc/emu    10M  MOS Signetics-based machine...        
AmiVms.lha                     misc/emu   3.8M  OS3 Simulates OpenVMS comma...               
Sacrifice.lha                  mods/8voic 400K  GEN 16bit 16ch Up-Tempo Amb...   
imp3.lha                       mus/play    50K  OS3 Do stuff on Amiga!                       
MisterMartin.zip               text/tfont 146K  GEN Mister Martin - Truetyp... 
aiostreams.lha                 util/batch 229K  GEN Stream video from major... 
gicriptofilex.lha              util/crypt 131K  OS3 Encrypt files using 128...    
AmiSSL-v5-OS3.lha              util/libs  4.0M  OS3 OpenSSL as an Amiga sha...       
AmiSSL-v5-OS4.lha              util/libs  3.6M  OS4 OpenSSL as an Amiga sha...       
AmiSSL-v5-SDK.lha              util/libs  2.5M  VAR OpenSSL as an Amiga sha...   
containers.lha                 util/libs   24K  OS3 Provides containers + r...
(snx)

[Meldung: 20. Apr. 2025, 06:45] [Kommentare: 0]
