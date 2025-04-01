25.Apr.2025









Chat-Software: AmigaGPT 2.5.0

Cameron Armstrong hat mit AmigaGPT ein Chatprogramm geschrieben, das auf ChatGPT basiert. Die Software unterstützt die neuesten OpenAI-Modelle einschließlich der o1-Familie und ist ab AmigaOS 3.1 (einschließlich 4.1) sowie auf MorphOS lauffähig. Sourcecodes des Tools sind separat herunterladbar.



Jetzt ist die neue Version 2.5.0 mit folgenden Änderungen erschienen: Added an ARexx menu to allow you to run your own scripts. ARexx is not yet implemented in MorphOS so you can try installing the 68k version of ARexx and see if that works.

Added sample scripts

Status bar background colour adjusted to improve readability

Latest OpenAI chat models added (gpt-4.1, o3, o4-mini)

The menu has been rewritten and now gets built dynamically. It will now automatically create menu options for all the available models. This will make adding new models much easier and quicker Download: AmigaGPT.lha (2 MB) (dr)



