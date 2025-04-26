amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
27.Apr.2025



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 26.04.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 26.04.2025 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
imp3.lha                 aud/pla 50kb  4.0 Do stuff on Amiga!
vasmm68k_mot.lha         dev/cro 262kb 4.0 Portable and retargetable assembler
vasmm68k_std.lha         dev/cro 257kb 4.0 Portable and retargetable assembler
vasmppc_std.lha          dev/cro 217kb 4.0 Portable and retargetable assembler
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb   4.1 An arabic console device, line&a...
amiarcadia.lha           emu/gam 11Mb  4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
sieteymedia.lha          gam/car 4Mb   4.0 The Siete y Media card game.
amicraftnova_src.rar     gam/mis 128kb 4.0 AmiCraftNova source code
astone.lha               gra/vie 6Mb   4.1 Pic viewer inspired by famous Wi...
amigagpt.lha             net/cha 2Mb   4.1 App for chatting to ChatGPT
privoxy.lha              net/mis 2Mb   4.0 Web proxy to protect privacy
wormhole.lha             net/mis 2Mb   4.0 Network file transfer utility
(snx)

[Meldung: 27. Apr. 2025, 07:30] [Kommentare: 0]
