|27.Apr.2025
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 26.04.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 26.04.2025 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
imp3.lha aud/pla 50kb 4.0 Do stuff on Amiga!
vasmm68k_mot.lha dev/cro 262kb 4.0 Portable and retargetable assembler
vasmm68k_std.lha dev/cro 257kb 4.0 Portable and retargetable assembler
vasmppc_std.lha dev/cro 217kb 4.0 Portable and retargetable assembler
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb 4.1 An arabic console device, line&a...
amiarcadia.lha emu/gam 11Mb 4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
sieteymedia.lha gam/car 4Mb 4.0 The Siete y Media card game.
amicraftnova_src.rar gam/mis 128kb 4.0 AmiCraftNova source code
astone.lha gra/vie 6Mb 4.1 Pic viewer inspired by famous Wi...
amigagpt.lha net/cha 2Mb 4.1 App for chatting to ChatGPT
privoxy.lha net/mis 2Mb 4.0 Web proxy to protect privacy
wormhole.lha net/mis 2Mb 4.0 Network file transfer utility
(snx)
[Meldung: 27. Apr. 2025, 07:30]
