|28.Apr.2025
| AmigaOS 4: clib4 1.6.0
Andrea 'afxgroup' Palmatè arbeitet mit clib4 an einer Variante der offiziellen ADTools-clib2, die spezifisch für AmigaOS 4 sein soll, um leichter zu pflegen zu sein und vor allem Funktionen zu ergänzen, die auf Original-Amigas schwierig zu implementieren sind.
Jetzt wurde die Version 1.6.0 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlich:
- Merge master to development
- Code improvements
- Split stubs
- Fix problems with spawnvpe and pthreads
- Added a script to check offset values for stubs
- Patches for spawnv and popen (qt6)
- Fix memory allocator
- Fix waitpid and popen + some details
- Added test for hints->ai_socktype == 0 in getaddrinfo.c (qt6)
- Fix stack size code in pthread_create.c
- sigtimedwait & sigwaitinfo implemented
- Converted all line endings to LF (Linux)
- Set dicord announcements on PRs
- Removed uneeded call to flush
- More line endings changes
- clib4 requirements in crtbegin was using a wrong PrintF
- Modifications to flock.c
- Fixed iconv problem on dcngettext. Added Amiga-1251 charset on iconv
- Added dlopen example to test shared objects along rpath and soname
- Version files changes by the github bot
- Fix scp in GitHub actions
- Make announcements smaller
- Added static_assert on assert.h
- Reverted flock.c changes
- Changed back (again..) flock.c
- Added NETBSD getvfsstat function amd missing blkcnt_t in sys/types.h
- __time_delay was not working if wasn't in main thread
- tzset() reworked
- Added baserel support to clib4
- Moved constructors and destructors on libOpen
- Implemented getpriority and setpriority
- Implemented unixPathsEnabled
- Merge all the latest changes to master and prepare the next release
[Meldung: 28. Apr. 2025, 22:24]
