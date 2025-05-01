13.Mai.2025









Programmiersprache: AmiBlitz 3.10.1

Soeben wurde die Version 3.10.1 der Programmiersprache AmiBlitz veröffentlicht. Wie der Entwickler Sven 'honitos' Dröge schreibt, hätten einige Nutzer Fehler gemeldet, die mit dieser Version behoben werden sollen. Die Änderungen im Überblick:



PED fixed a problem doing the IDE layout

removed WFLG_WBENCHWINDOW as PED is no wbench-window :-)

fixed a source positioning error when cutting a block that included the last source line

fixed as crash when using auto syntax completion for functions/statements

fixed loading problem with textfiles other than blitz sourcefiles (ab2/ab3)

fixed corrupt source printing when moving out left and display of sourceline started within a string literal

fixed icon creation code: produced icons where corrupt

fixed bug in Definition Browser: search for constans and variables where case sensitive Compiler finally got "Dim KEEP..." workng again: it is possible to resize a dim'd array again (!!!)

added "KEEP" as a token so it will be syntax highlighted Blitzlibs printlib: fpumode is being checked only once at init, not in every sub anymore

sortlib: disassembled and converted to ab3

moved "FillArray"-command from linkedlistlib to sortlib to "bundle" all new array commands in one lib

renamend "FillArray"-command to "ArrayFill"

added array functions "ArraySize", "ArrayElements", "ArrayDatatype" general updated icons again to look well on all OS versions Download: AmiBlitz3101.lha (11 MB) (dr)



