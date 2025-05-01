|13.Mai.2025
| Programmiersprache: AmiBlitz 3.10.1
Soeben wurde die Version 3.10.1 der Programmiersprache AmiBlitz veröffentlicht. Wie der Entwickler Sven 'honitos' Dröge schreibt, hätten einige Nutzer Fehler gemeldet, die mit dieser Version behoben werden sollen. Die Änderungen im Überblick:
PED
Compiler
- fixed a problem doing the IDE layout
- removed WFLG_WBENCHWINDOW as PED is no wbench-window :-)
- fixed a source positioning error when cutting a block that included the last source line
- fixed as crash when using auto syntax completion for functions/statements
- fixed loading problem with textfiles other than blitz sourcefiles (ab2/ab3)
- fixed corrupt source printing when moving out left and display of sourceline started within a string literal
- fixed icon creation code: produced icons where corrupt
- fixed bug in Definition Browser: search for constans and variables where case sensitive
Blitzlibs
- finally got "Dim KEEP..." workng again: it is possible to resize a dim'd array again (!!!)
- added "KEEP" as a token so it will be syntax highlighted
general
- printlib: fpumode is being checked only once at init, not in every sub anymore
- sortlib: disassembled and converted to ab3
- moved "FillArray"-command from linkedlistlib to sortlib to "bundle" all new array commands in one lib
- renamend "FillArray"-command to "ArrayFill"
- added array functions "ArraySize", "ArrayElements", "ArrayDatatype"
Download: AmiBlitz3101.lha (11 MB) (dr)
- updated icons again to look well on all OS versions
[Meldung: 13. Mai. 2025, 16:31] [Kommentare: 0]
