|18.Mai.2025
| Aminet-Uploads bis 17.05.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 17.05.2025 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
amigaget.lha comm/net 166K OS3 get https files for the... amigassh.lha comm/net 144K OS3 SSH2 for the Amiga DollMaker.lha demo/misc 155K OS3 A screensaver of sorts REDPILLGameCreator.lha dev/misc 8.4M OS3 Game Creator with AGA s... MCC_TabGroup.lha dev/mui 89K OS3 Dynamic tab group custo... TheNetwork.lha docs/misc 109K GEN Classic AmigaOS Program... SCANdalItaCat.lha driver/oth 10K GEN Italian catalog for SCA... dsos.lha game/data 61K OS3 Custom maps to 'The... hack-and-slay.lha game/role 43K OS3 Turn based dungeon craw... tad.lha game/role 213K OS3 Point'n click adv. ... ageocad078.lha gfx/misc 1.3M OS3 Geotechnical Cad Softwa... FroggerNG_207.lha gfx/show 727K OS3 Ultimate MPEG video pla... AlmaLibre.lha mods/8voic 176K GEN 16bit 6ch Mexican Guita... IK25.lha mods/misc 61K GEN 16bit 4ch REMASTERED IK... NAFCYI1992S4-B01.zip text/bfont 1.7M GEN NAFCYI Winter 1992-93 (... WHDArchiveExtractor.lha util/arc 11K OS3 Automates extraction of... CompareDirsItaCat.lha util/cli 47K GEN Italian catalog for Com... gicriptofilex-i386-aros.zip util/crypt 368K ARO Encrypt files using 128... gicriptofilex.lha util/crypt 131K OS3 Encrypt files using 128... IdentifyDev.lha util/libs 71K OS3 Identify hardware and m... IdentifyPci.lha util/libs 172K OS3 Identify hardware and m... IdentifyUsr.lha util/libs 106K OS3 Identify hardware and m... AmiKick.zip util/misc 54K OTH Check Kickstart images ... iGame.lha util/misc 452K VAR Front-end for WHDLoad ScoutItaCat.lha util/moni 52K GEN Italian catalog for Sco... GoVD.lha util/wb 35K OS3 Virtual Desktops for Wo...(snx)
[Meldung: 18. Mai. 2025, 09:11] [Kommentare: 0]
