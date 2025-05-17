amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
18.Mai.2025



 Aminet-Uploads bis 17.05.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 17.05.2025 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
amigaget.lha                   comm/net   166K  OS3 get https files for the...    
amigassh.lha                   comm/net   144K  OS3 SSH2 for the Amiga                       
DollMaker.lha                  demo/misc  155K  OS3 A screensaver of sorts                   
REDPILLGameCreator.lha         dev/misc   8.4M  OS3 Game Creator with AGA s...            
MCC_TabGroup.lha               dev/mui     89K  OS3 Dynamic tab group custo...   
TheNetwork.lha                 docs/misc  109K  GEN Classic AmigaOS Program... 
SCANdalItaCat.lha              driver/oth  10K  GEN Italian catalog for SCA...         
dsos.lha                       game/data   61K  OS3 Custom maps to 'The...  
hack-and-slay.lha              game/role   43K  OS3 Turn based dungeon craw...               
tad.lha                        game/role  213K  OS3 Point'n click adv. ...  
ageocad078.lha                 gfx/misc   1.3M  OS3 Geotechnical Cad Softwa...   
FroggerNG_207.lha              gfx/show   727K  OS3 Ultimate MPEG video pla...     
AlmaLibre.lha                  mods/8voic 176K  GEN 16bit 6ch Mexican Guita...         
IK25.lha                       mods/misc   61K  GEN 16bit 4ch REMASTERED IK...     
NAFCYI1992S4-B01.zip           text/bfont 1.7M  GEN NAFCYI Winter 1992-93 (...        
WHDArchiveExtractor.lha        util/arc    11K  OS3 Automates extraction of... 
CompareDirsItaCat.lha          util/cli    47K  GEN Italian catalog for Com...    
gicriptofilex-i386-aros.zip    util/crypt 368K  ARO Encrypt files using 128...    
gicriptofilex.lha              util/crypt 131K  OS3 Encrypt files using 128...    
IdentifyDev.lha                util/libs   71K  OS3 Identify hardware and m...               
IdentifyPci.lha                util/libs  172K  OS3 Identify hardware and m...               
IdentifyUsr.lha                util/libs  106K  OS3 Identify hardware and m...               
AmiKick.zip                    util/misc   54K  OTH Check Kickstart images ...     
iGame.lha                      util/misc  452K  VAR Front-end for WHDLoad                    
ScoutItaCat.lha                util/moni   52K  GEN Italian catalog for Sco...           
GoVD.lha                       util/wb     35K  OS3 Virtual Desktops for Wo...
